Arsenal coach Unai Emery on Saturday stressed that he does not differentiate between his players according to their salaries, rather they are all the same for him. He reiterated that his decision to play or bench a player simply goes down to the tactical requirement in a match. Emery was speaking ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League encounter with Burnley and was hoarded by journalists who pressed him to explain Mesut Ozil’s future at the club.

Emery has benched Mesut Ozil quite frequently in the past month citing injury to the player and tactical requisites as reasons. The German playmaker has started just two matches for the Gunners since their 3-2 victory over Leicester City in November. This has led to increasing speculations that Ozil might be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium as early as this January with Real Madrid and Inter being touted as favourites to land him.

While speaking to media, the former Sevilla and PSG manager said, “Some matches we need different things, tactically or individually. It is not only for him (Ozil). And the player’s salary is not important for me. I do not know the players’ salaries because for me they are the same.”

“The most important thing is the commitment and they are there, every player, with the commitment. When I decide not to play them it is because of a tactical decision. It is the same with him or another. If you are asking about this difference because one has more salary and one has less salary, for me, it is the same,” added the Arsenal coach.

Ahead of the Burnley match, Mesut Ozil has been swiftly placed in the starting line up and interestingly, he has been made the club captain for today’s Premier League match. Lucas Torreira has been rested in the game while Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre Emrick Aubameyang have been put in front together to spearhead Arsenal’s attack.

