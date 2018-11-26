Former Bayer Leverkusen goalkeeper Bernd Leno was on fire against Bournemouth as he parried away a string of threatening shots by the Cherries' attackers. He maintained composure and snuffed out danger, except for one time, making sure Arsenal took away all the three points from Vitality Stadium.

Former Arsenal star and now football pundit Paul Merson on Monday opined that Bernd Leno has effectively usurped Petr Cech as the Gunners’ number 1 goalkeeper and there are very chances that the Premier League’s veteran goalkeeper will take back his place from the newly-recruited German. Merson’s comments have come after Bernd Leno produced a masterful display in Arsenal’s 2-1 victory over Bournemouth on Sunday.

While speaking to media, Paul Merson stressed on the quality of performances that the 26-year-old is delivering week-in-week-out. He continued to add that Leno looks a good goalkeeper who’s got good temperament and equally good at shot-stopping.

“They’re always out of danger, he doesn’t gamble, he doesn’t go ‘oh I think he’s going to hit it there’. That’s reading the game to the highest level. He’s been outstanding, absolutely outstanding,” said Merson.

The football analyst then added that he doesn’t see Petr Cech getting back into the first team any time soon, despite his blistering start to the 2018-19 campaign. “There was talk when Cech got fit, people were wondering if he would come back in. But now you’re thinking that’s a million miles away at the moment. A million miles away,” added Merson.

Earlier in the season, Cech started all the first five games of Arsenal before being forced off the pitch due to injury during Watford game in September. Ever since then, Bernd Leno has made the position between the sticks his own. To say the least, Arsenal hasn’t lost a game since that Watford game.

