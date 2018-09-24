On Sunday, Petr Cech was on top of his game as he made a string of sensational saves against Everton and making sure the Toffees find no room to capitalise upon. Ultimately, Arsenal won the game 2-0 making it their fourth consecutive victory after a turbulent start to the Premier League 2018-19 season.

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech on Monday asserted that his side lacked winning mentality under the previous manager Arsene Wenger and often succumbed to the pressure posed by resolute opponents. The 36-year-old also said the Gunners under the tutelage of new coach Unai Emery are completely rejuvenated and destined for greater things. Cech’s comments have come a day after Arsenal registered an emphatic 2-0 victory over Everton.

Petr Cech, who was signed by Arsene Wenger from Chelsea in the summer of 2015, failed to hit the peak form that he enjoyed with the Blues. Cech’s performances dipped significantly in his second year with the Gunners and they were further marred by some high-profile errors by him. However, he has turned around his performances under Unai Emery and has emerged as a key cog in Arsenal’s machinery.

While speaking to media about what has changed under new manager as compared to the final couple of years under Arsene Wenger, Petr Cech said, “For any club who wins titles in the recent years, you have a team with the know-how how to finish it off – and you can see it in any sport. Take Tiger Woods – it’s 10 years since he won a Major tournament. The longer it goes on, the harder it becomes. This club has not won the league for over 10 years so, obviously, you need to get back into knowing how to do it.”

“In the past I would say the Arsenal way was more important than getting the points sometimes and this is not how you win the league. Sometimes you need to make sure you win an ugly game, when you are not playing well but you just dig deep, close the back door and win 1-0 no matter how. I think this is what we lacked,” he added.

Ever since winning the Premier League title in 2003-04, Arsenal has failed to win a league title and their highest finish in the past 14 years came in 2015-16 season when they finished runners-up behind champions Leicester City.

Talking about the reinvigorated Arsenal under Emery, Petr Cech said, “We started with the new manager from scratch, basically, and we try to get this mentality of winning every game, progressing every game, working every day and, hopefully, we can build this up and win the title sooner rather than later. That will make a big difference.”

“Yesterday, we went through difficult moments but got the win with the clean sheet, so this is very positive,” said Petr Cech.

