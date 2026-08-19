Arsenal Premier League 2026-27 Season: Check All You Need to Know – Full Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Predictions

Arsenal Premier League 2026-27 Season: Arsenal head into the 2026-27 Premier League season as defending champions after finally ending their long wait for the English top-flight title last season. Mikel Arteta’s side have strengthened their squad during the summer and will be aiming to become the first Arsenal team to successfully retain the Premier League title. Here is everything you need to know about Arsenal’s 2026-27 season, including the full squad, squad numbers, fixtures, key players and title prediction.

Arsenal 2026-27 Premier League Season Prediction

Arsenal are predicted to finish first in the 2026-27 Premier League. The Gunners finally got over the line last season and there is little reason to think they will not be among the favourites again. Manchester City are adjusting to life after Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool and Chelsea have new managers and Manchester United are balancing Premier League and Champions League football. Arsenal, meanwhile, have the continuity of Mikel Arteta and a squad that knows what it takes to win the title.

Arsenal 2026/27 Squad Numbers

Arsenal have made several changes to their squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with new arrivals taking up some of the vacant shirt numbers. Bruno Guimaraes has taken the number 39 jersey, while Christos Tzolis will wear number 17 and Illan Meslier has been assigned number 30.

1: David Raya

David Raya 2: William Saliba

William Saliba 3: Cristhian Mosquera

Cristhian Mosquera 4: Ben White

Ben White 5: Piero Hincapie

Piero Hincapie 6: Gabriel

Gabriel 7: Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka 8: Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard 9: Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus 10: Eberechi Eze

Eberechi Eze 11: Gabriel Martinelli

Gabriel Martinelli 12: Jurrien Timber

Jurrien Timber 13: Kepa Arrizabalaga

Kepa Arrizabalaga 14: Viktor Gyokeres

Viktor Gyokeres 17: Christos Tzolis

Christos Tzolis 20: Noni Madueke

Noni Madueke 21: Fabio Vieira

Fabio Vieira 22: Ethan Nwaneri

Ethan Nwaneri 23: Mikel Merino

Mikel Merino 24: Reiss Nelson

Reiss Nelson 29: Kai Havertz

Kai Havertz 30: Illan Meslier

Illan Meslier 33: Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori 35: Tommy Setford

Tommy Setford 36: Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi 39: Bruno Guimaraes

Bruno Guimaraes 41: Declan Rice

Declan Rice 49: Myles Lewis-Skelly

Arsenal 2026/27 Premier League Fixtures

August

Friday, August 21: Coventry City (H)

Coventry City (H) Saturday, August 29: Aston Villa (A)

September

Saturday, September 5: Chelsea (H)

Chelsea (H) Saturday, September 12: Sunderland (A)

Sunderland (A) Saturday, September 19: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)

October

Saturday, October 10: Leeds United (H)

Leeds United (H) Saturday, October 17: Nottingham Forest (A)

Nottingham Forest (A) Saturday, October 24: Everton (H)

Everton (H) Saturday, October 31: Liverpool (A)

November

Saturday, November 7: Hull City (H)

Hull City (H) Saturday, November 21: Newcastle United (A)

Newcastle United (A) Saturday, November 28: Manchester City (H)

December

Wednesday, December 2: Brentford (A)

Brentford (A) Saturday, December 5: Tottenham Hotspur (A)

Tottenham Hotspur (A) Saturday, December 12: Bournemouth (H)

Bournemouth (H) Saturday, December 19: Manchester United (H)

Manchester United (H) Saturday, December 26: Crystal Palace (A)

Crystal Palace (A) Wednesday, December 30: Fulham (A)

January

Saturday, January 2: Ipswich Town (H)

Ipswich Town (H) Wednesday, January 6: Brentford (H)

Brentford (H) Saturday, January 16: Hull City (A)

Hull City (A) Saturday, January 23: Newcastle United (H)

Newcastle United (H) Saturday, January 30: Manchester City (A)

February

Saturday, February 6: Liverpool (H)

Liverpool (H) Wednesday, February 10: Ipswich Town (A)

Ipswich Town (A) Saturday, February 20: Fulham (H)

Fulham (H) Saturday, February 27: Manchester United (A)

March

Wednesday, March 3: Crystal Palace (H)

Crystal Palace (H) Saturday, March 13: Chelsea (A)

Chelsea (A) Saturday, March 20: Sunderland (H)

April

Saturday, April 10: Coventry City (A)

Coventry City (A) Saturday, April 17: Aston Villa (H)

Aston Villa (H) Saturday, April 24: Bournemouth (A)

May

Saturday, May 1: Tottenham Hotspur (H)

Tottenham Hotspur (H) Saturday, May 8: Leeds United (A)

Leeds United (A) Saturday, May 15: Nottingham Forest (H)

Nottingham Forest (H) Sunday, May 23: Everton (A)

Everton (A) Sunday, May 30: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)

Arsenal 2026-27 Key Players

Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres will be among Arsenal’s key players during the 2026-27 campaign. Saka remains an important attacking outlet, while Rice and Odegaard provide control and creativity in midfield. Gyokeres will also be expected to play a major role in Arsenal’s push to retain the Premier League title.

Can Arsenal Retain the Premier League Title?

Arsenal have the squad depth, managerial continuity and recent experience to challenge for another Premier League title. However, injuries to key players and questions over their attacking options could provide obstacles during the campaign. With Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to challenge, Arsenal will face another demanding title race as they attempt to become the first Arsenal side to retain the Premier League crown.