Arsenal Premier League 2026-27 Season: Check All You Need to Know – Full Squad, Fixtures, Key Players, Predictions

Arsenal Premier League 2026-27 Season: Arsenal head into the 2026-27 Premier League season as defending champions after finally ending their long wait for the English top-flight title last season. Mikel Arteta’s side have strengthened their squad during the summer and will be aiming to become the first Arsenal team to successfully retain the Premier League title. Here is everything you need to know about Arsenal’s 2026-27 season, including the full squad, squad numbers, fixtures, key players and title prediction.
Arsenal 2026-27 Premier League Season Prediction
Arsenal are predicted to finish first in the 2026-27 Premier League. The Gunners finally got over the line last season and there is little reason to think they will not be among the favourites again. Manchester City are adjusting to life after Pep Guardiola, while Liverpool and Chelsea have new managers and Manchester United are balancing Premier League and Champions League football. Arsenal, meanwhile, have the continuity of Mikel Arteta and a squad that knows what it takes to win the title.
Arsenal 2026/27 Squad Numbers
Arsenal have made several changes to their squad ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, with new arrivals taking up some of the vacant shirt numbers. Bruno Guimaraes has taken the number 39 jersey, while Christos Tzolis will wear number 17 and Illan Meslier has been assigned number 30.
- 1: David Raya
- 2: William Saliba
- 3: Cristhian Mosquera
- 4: Ben White
- 5: Piero Hincapie
- 6: Gabriel
- 7: Bukayo Saka
- 8: Martin Odegaard
- 9: Gabriel Jesus
- 10: Eberechi Eze
- 11: Gabriel Martinelli
- 12: Jurrien Timber
- 13: Kepa Arrizabalaga
- 14: Viktor Gyokeres
- 17: Christos Tzolis
- 20: Noni Madueke
- 21: Fabio Vieira
- 22: Ethan Nwaneri
- 23: Mikel Merino
- 24: Reiss Nelson
- 29: Kai Havertz
- 30: Illan Meslier
- 33: Riccardo Calafiori
- 35: Tommy Setford
- 36: Martin Zubimendi
- 39: Bruno Guimaraes
- 41: Declan Rice
- 49: Myles Lewis-Skelly
Arsenal 2026/27 Premier League Fixtures
August
- Friday, August 21: Coventry City (H)
- Saturday, August 29: Aston Villa (A)
September
- Saturday, September 5: Chelsea (H)
- Saturday, September 12: Sunderland (A)
- Saturday, September 19: Brighton & Hove Albion (A)
October
- Saturday, October 10: Leeds United (H)
- Saturday, October 17: Nottingham Forest (A)
- Saturday, October 24: Everton (H)
- Saturday, October 31: Liverpool (A)
November
- Saturday, November 7: Hull City (H)
- Saturday, November 21: Newcastle United (A)
- Saturday, November 28: Manchester City (H)
December
- Wednesday, December 2: Brentford (A)
- Saturday, December 5: Tottenham Hotspur (A)
- Saturday, December 12: Bournemouth (H)
- Saturday, December 19: Manchester United (H)
- Saturday, December 26: Crystal Palace (A)
- Wednesday, December 30: Fulham (A)
January
- Saturday, January 2: Ipswich Town (H)
- Wednesday, January 6: Brentford (H)
- Saturday, January 16: Hull City (A)
- Saturday, January 23: Newcastle United (H)
- Saturday, January 30: Manchester City (A)
February
- Saturday, February 6: Liverpool (H)
- Wednesday, February 10: Ipswich Town (A)
- Saturday, February 20: Fulham (H)
- Saturday, February 27: Manchester United (A)
March
- Wednesday, March 3: Crystal Palace (H)
- Saturday, March 13: Chelsea (A)
- Saturday, March 20: Sunderland (H)
April
- Saturday, April 10: Coventry City (A)
- Saturday, April 17: Aston Villa (H)
- Saturday, April 24: Bournemouth (A)
May
- Saturday, May 1: Tottenham Hotspur (H)
- Saturday, May 8: Leeds United (A)
- Saturday, May 15: Nottingham Forest (H)
- Sunday, May 23: Everton (A)
- Sunday, May 30: Brighton & Hove Albion (H)
Arsenal 2026-27 Key Players
Bukayo Saka, Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard and Viktor Gyokeres will be among Arsenal’s key players during the 2026-27 campaign. Saka remains an important attacking outlet, while Rice and Odegaard provide control and creativity in midfield. Gyokeres will also be expected to play a major role in Arsenal’s push to retain the Premier League title.
Can Arsenal Retain the Premier League Title?
Arsenal have the squad depth, managerial continuity and recent experience to challenge for another Premier League title. However, injuries to key players and questions over their attacking options could provide obstacles during the campaign. With Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United also expected to challenge, Arsenal will face another demanding title race as they attempt to become the first Arsenal side to retain the Premier League crown.