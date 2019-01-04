Reports were doing rounds from past couple of weeks that Arsenal might dip in the January transfer window to sign a potential replacement for ageing Petr Cech. One of the reports went on to suggest that the Gunners are preparing to table a bid worth £14 million for Real Madrid outcast Keylor Navas.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery on Friday dismissed speculation linking the North London club with Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas, who has been spending time on fringes at Santiago Bernabeu ever since the arrival of Thibaut Courtois from Chelsea. Emery added that he or the club has never talked about signing a new goalkeeper as he is happy with the three goalkeepers – Bernd Leno, Petr Cech and Damian Martinez – available at the club.

When approached by media, Unai Emery said, “Not true. We never speak about one goalkeeper because I think – and it’s true – we are very happy with the three goalkeepers we have now. We’ve never spoken about Keylor Navas.”

For Arsenal, Petr Cech started the current campaign between the sticks but after suffering an injury, he was deputised by new signing Bernd Leno. And ever since then, the German goalkeeper has established himself as an absolute number one for the club. Cech last made an appearance for the Gunners back in September.

