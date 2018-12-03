Reflecting on Ramsey's stellar contribution to the team on Sunday, Ray Parlour opined that he would rather keep Aaron Ramsey than Mesut Ozil as the former brings a little bit more to the team.

Former Arsenal midfielder Ray Parlour on Monday lauded the incredible quality and commitment Aaron Ramsey brings to the table while he downplayed Mesut Ozil’s influence on the team saying he would pick the Welshman over the World Cup winner any day. Parlour was heaping praise on the 27-year-old dynamic midfielder in the wake of his stellar effort in Arsenal’s 4-2 win over arch-rivals Tottenham on Sunday.

Aaron Ramsey was brought in the North London derby after 45 minutes as a tactical replacement for Henrikh Mkhitaryan. The Welsh midfielder changed the course of the game instantly, providing two crucial assists which led the Gunners to an overwhelming 4-2 victory in a heated contest. On the other hand, Mesut Ozil missed the sensational victory as he was dropped from the team due to some fitness issues.

Reflecting on Ramsey’s stellar contribution to the team on Sunday, Ray Parlour opined that he would rather keep Aaron Ramsey than Mesut Ozil as the former brings a little bit more to the team. He said, “Mesut Ozil is a great player, I’m not doubting that, but you can leave him out. We didn’t miss him (against Tottenham), whereas I thought Ramsey made an impact in the second half.”

“Aaron has been there a long time, he’s been there for 10 years, so you’ve got to look that as well. Some players would sulk and say, ‘I’m leaving at the end of the season, so it doesn’t really matter’, but his attitude has been spot on. He knows he’s leaving at the end of the season, but he was brilliant in midweek in the Europa League. I would rather have Aaron Ramsey,” asserted the 45-year-old former footballer.

Aaron Ramsey is headed towards the free agency after Arsenal refused to meet his demands and extend his contract. He has 6 months left on his contract and will become a free agent next summer. He is being monitored by several top European clubs including Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Juventus. While Mesut Ozil was given a lucrative contract extension by the Arsenal board last summer which reportedly made him the highest earner among the Gunners.

