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Home > Sports News > Arsenal Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle United In £75m Blockbuster Transfer

Arsenal Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle United In £75m Blockbuster Transfer

Arsenal have completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United in a reported £75m deal, with the Brazil midfielder set to wear No. 39.

Arsenal Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle In £75m Blockbuster Transfer. Photo X
Arsenal Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle In £75m Blockbuster Transfer. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-08-08 21:26 IST

Arsenal have completed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, with the Brazilian midfielder joining the Premier League champions in a deal reportedly worth £75 million (approximately Rs. 963 crore).

The 28-year-old arrives at the Emirates Stadium after four-and-a-half seasons at Newcastle, where he established himself as one of the Premier League’s most influential midfielders and also served as club captain. He is set to wear the No. 39 shirt at Arsenal.

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Guimaraes began his professional career with Audax in Brazil in 2015 before moving to Athletico Paranaense two years later. His performances in Brazil earned him a move to French club Lyon in January 2020, where he spent two seasons before Newcastle secured his services.

Arsenal had previously explored a move for Guimaraes in January 2022, but the midfielder eventually chose Newcastle. He went on to make close to 200 appearances for the Magpies and played a key role in their Carabao Cup triumph in 2025.

The Brazilian is also an established international, having earned 48 caps. He has represented his country at both the FIFA World Cup and Copa America, while also being part of Brazil’s Olympic gold medal-winning squad at Tokyo 2020.

Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta believes Guimaraes’ versatility and leadership will strengthen Mikel Arteta’s midfield options.

“We are delighted to welcome Bruno Guimaraes to our club,” Arsenal Sporting Director Andrea Berta said in a statement. “Bruno is a player with a great mentality and great quality, who will bring strong leadership to our squad. With Bruno joining us, we are further strengthening the heart of our team. As we have all seen, Bruno can play as a defensive midfielder and as a box-to-box player. He combines quality with quantity, and has provided goals and assists for his team every year. Bruno will allow Mikel to further develop our playing style and will also increase our internal competitiveness, which is essential for maintaining the standards required when we are aiming to win major trophies,” he added.

The transfer brings an end to a lengthy and often confusing summer saga surrounding Guimaraes’ future. The midfielder admitted that leaving Newcastle was an extremely difficult decision.

“This is one of the toughest decisions of my life,” Guimaraes said in a statement to Newcastle. “When I arrived, the club was in a challenging position and I am incredibly proud of what we achieved together. I fell in love with this place. I really mean that. From my first day, the supporters, my teammates, Eddie and the staff, and everyone connected with the club made me and my family feel at home. This move is very tough because Newcastle means so much to me, but I wanted to experience something new in my life. I feel ready for a new challenge for myself and my family. I had a very positive conversation with Matthias Jaissle, and I leave knowing the club is in very good hands,” he added.

Guimaraes will now begin a new chapter in North London as Arsenal look to build a midfield capable of competing for the biggest trophies in Europe.

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Arsenal Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle United In £75m Blockbuster Transfer
Arsenal Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle United In £75m Blockbuster Transfer
Arsenal Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle United In £75m Blockbuster Transfer
Arsenal Sign Bruno Guimaraes From Newcastle United In £75m Blockbuster Transfer

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