Jules Nile, mother of Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles has revealed that she has been surviving homeless in a warehouse beating freezing weather. Maitland-Niles, who joined Arsenal in 2014 is on a £30,000 a week contract at the Emirates but as per his mother has failed to support her. Niles has so far made 21 appearances for the club this season.

A mother's love is above all. She can never be unfair to her children and will always pray for their good. But often we come across situations which tear us apart. It is hard to believe that someone who is earning a whopping £30,000 a week cannot sustain his mother ho has to battle the odds to earn a meal each day. Arsenal star Ainsley Maitland-Niles' mother Jule Niles has revealed that she lives in a small tin shade while her son continues to enjoy life at Emirates.

Despite playing at arguably one of the biggest clubs in England, Maitland-Niles as per his mother has not given a thought to check on her and her living conditions. The 38-year-old mother as per reports in British media has to sneak past staff to sleep at a warehouse in Hertfordshire while her son lives in a £700,000 apartment in London. The Arsenal player who has made 21 appearances for the club this season across competitions gets paid a whopping £30,000 a week. He lives in his London flat with his brother Cordi. The pair’s mother though not happy with her miserable condition insists she used to and will always love her sons.

“There are times when I have sat on my own and cried.” she said, adding that, “It wouldn’t matter if Ainsley lost all the money tomorrow. He and Cordi are my sons and I love them. I just want them to know that.” Talking about her sons Jule who works as a childcare worker said that if Ainsley had wished then he could have bought her a place to live but she continues to struggle in a space where she has limited resources and deprived of necessities such as toilet and other washing facilities.

“It’s a metal container with no windows or carpet. There is no toilet or washing facilities,” Jule, told The Sun On Sunday. “My son Ainsley could buy me a flat with two weeks or two month’s wages. My son plays for Arsenal and I am homeless and in a storage unit,” she added.

Jule as per reports was over possessive about her son Maitland-Niles and was involved in bust-ups with a number of senior administrative members at Arsenal and the England U-21. During the Arsenal youngster’s earlier days at the Emirates, Jule was engaged in a heated conversation with Arsenal’s chief negotiator Dick Law. She also had an argument with Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy during Maitland-Niles days with the club.

Arsenal and the player have however refrained from commenting on the claims and as per reports, the 20-year-old regularly sends money to his mother and is unaware of her living in such abysmal conditions. He joined Arsenal in 2014 and made 11 appearances for the club before being sent to Ipswich Town on loan for a season.

