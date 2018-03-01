A host of Arsenal superstars question controversial refereeing decisions after Manchester City thrashing in the finals of the Carabao Cup. Shkodran Mustafi slammed the English referees for their bad decisions and blamed it for Arsenal's defeat. The two teams will meet again in a returning Premier League fixture.

The picture of a young, emotional Arsenal fan did rounds on social media after the Gunners succumbed to an embarrassing 3-0 defeat in the finals of the Carabao Cup. One of the two potential trophies Arsenal could have bagged this season. The hapless performance was criticized heavily by football pundits across the globe and former Manchester United star Gary Neville didn’t mince his words, rating Arsenal’s performance as pathetic in a cup final. Now Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has hit back at the critics by defending his teammates and slamming the referees for making a number of controversial decisions in the game.

Sergio Aguero had capitalised on a direct long ball from City goalkeeper Ederson to open the scoring for his side. Mustafi, however, was of opinion that the Argentine striker had fouled him in the process of scoring the goal and should have been fouled by referee Craig Pawson. Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was utilized after Shkodran Mustafi’s protest but Dawson ruled the goal in favour of City leaving the Arsenal players disappointed. Despite the use of the VAR, a number of Arsenal players felt the decisions were not accurate and things could have been different if the refereeing was on point.

Mustafi one of them kept his point saying, “In the Carabao Cup, you have the video assistant referee as well. It seems that it is not helping that much or maybe we are just complaining too much.”

“In my opinion, there were a few situations where it could have been a different decision from the referee. But at the end of the day, you have to accept it. You have to accept the decisions and hope that they are going to improve as well,” he added.

Shkodran Mustafi’s frustration was largely evident when he bashed the English referees for not entertaining players any moment on the pitch and said that he feels there is no connection between the players and the referees in English football, something which is very important.

“Obviously we are looking to improve but I think it is important that referees look at themselves and try to improve because sometimes, you know, I have been playing in a lot of leagues all across Europe now and it seems like the referees in England, they don’t even want to talk to players,” said the German defenders who had an ordinary outing on the pitch against a might City side which went all guns blazing in the final showdown.

“It is something that is very important to have that connection with the referee so he can explain why he decides something that you see differently,” he stated further adding that Arsenal will aim to bounce back stronger in the upcoming Premier League fixture against the Citizens.

After Aguero’s superb opener, it was veteran center-back Vincent Kompany who joined the party with a goal for City after almost a year. David Silva netted the third to complete the thumping win and earn Pep Guardiola his first trophy of the City era. The two teams are lined up to meet in a return fixture and will look to pull one over another. While Manchester City look set to lift the Premier League title with a healthy 13 points lead on top, Arsenal sit on the sixth spot with 45 points and have only Europa League to seal a spot in the Champions League next year.

