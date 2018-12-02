With the fantastic win over the rivals, Arsenal stretched their unbeaten run to 18 games. The Gunners now lie at the 4th spot in the league table leapfrogging Tottenham by superior goal difference.

Arsenal continued their rampant unbeaten run in all competitions at the expense of arch-rivals Tottenham on Sunday. Unai Emery’s men thrashed the Hotspurs 4-2 in a fiercely contested Premier League match at the Emirates. Pierre Emrick Aubameyang was at the centre of all the good things that came from Arsenal while summer signing Lucas Torreira earned his first goal for his new side to cap a masterful performance.

The match started amid thunderous atmosphere in the stadium and Arsenal got to draw the first blood after Jan Vertonghen handled the ball in the box. Aubameyang stepped up and duly converted. However, that lead lasted really short as Christian Eriksen curled in a tremendous free-kick for Eric Dier to equalise the score. More misery piled on Arsenal early on after Rob Holding tripped Heung Min Son in the box. Tottenham talisman Harry Kane doubled his side’s lead in the North London derby.

Aubameyang rose to the occasion once again and curled in an absolutely wondrous goal past a hapless Hugo Lloris to equalise the score before halftime. There were a lot of scuffles throughout the first half and several other fights broke out in the second half as well.

Unai Emery made tactical substitutions at the start of the second half replacing Henrikh Mkhitaryan with Aaron Ramsey and Alex Iwobi with Alexandre Lacazette. Emery’s tactical masterstroke turned on the style and gave a much-needed balance to the squad.

Alexandre Lacazette made an instant impact with an emphatic finish which made it 3-2 for Arsenal. Lucas Torreira, who earned many plaudits for his game since moving to Arsenal, earned his first goal with a sublime finish and gave the Gunners an unassailable lead of 4-2.

With the fantastic win over the rivals, Arsenal stretched their unbeaten run to 18 games. The Gunners now lie at the 4th spot in the league table leapfrogging Tottenham by superior goal difference.

