Aaron Ramsey started his professional career with Cardiff City where he impressed with dazzling performances. He caught the eye of Arsene Wenger who lured him to Emirates Stadium in 2008 in a deal worth 5 million pounds. The enigmatic midfielder has made near 350 appearances in the red shirt scoring 59 goals.

It seems like Aaron Ramsey’s transfer saga is going to intensify in the coming months as the Arsenal midfielder will enter the final six months of his contract with the North London outfit. As per latest reports, the Wales international is currently being scouted by several top clubs across Europe with Barcelona, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Chelsea in the fray. Reportedly, Aaron Ramsey is going to run down his existing contract at Arsenal after the club management retracted its contract extension offer to the long-serving midfielder.

A leading UK daily on Thursday reported that Aaron Ramsey may be well on his way to Bayern Munich in the summer on a free transfer. The 27-year-old has held successful talks with the German giants and is reportedly set to sign a long-term contract with them. The deal will come into immediate effect when the box-to-box midfielder joins the Allianz Arena outfit in the summer.

Ever since the news broke out that Arsenal has refused to extend the contract with Aaron Ramsey, a host of clubs are hot on his trail to secure his signature. The reason that Ramsey has become one of the hottest properties on the transfer market is that he will be available for free next summer. Arsenal’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool have been heavily linked with the midfielder as they look to bolster their already star-studded midfield department.

