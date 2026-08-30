Arsenal Transfer News: Gabriel Jesus Set for Barcelona Move as Gabriel Martinelli Completes Al Hilal Transfer

Arsenal Transfer News: Arsenal are reportedly close to finalizing a verbal agreement with Barcelona over an eventual transfer of Gabriel Jesus. The Brazilian winger appears to be set for a long-term exit from north London. Different sources suggest that an initial agreement may have been settled at around 10m or 8.6m, including bonuses. Although details are not confirmed, talks are said to be in a very late phase.

Arsenal Transfer News: Gabriel Jesus to Barcelona?







According to the reports, Arsenal and Barcelona have more or less agreed on the deal; all other aspects will be sorted out by the involved parties. Besides, negotiations are said to progress well and finish before Thursday’s closing date for transfers. Barcelona is said to have set up Jesus’ journey while it has been granted by Arsenal. The player’s physical examination is scheduled for the day after tomorrow.

Barcelona Seek Julian Alvarez’s Back-up in Gabriel Jesus

This development is due to Truth is Barcelona have still not been able to get hold of Julian Alvarez, with Atletico Madrid reluctant to part with the Argentine to the La Liga rivals of Barcelona. The main reason why Atletico still want their player is that they believe that they have a good chance of persuading Alvarez to be part of their team again, as he is said to have told Mikel Arteta that he was happy to stay in England.

In the meantime, a report says that Jesus will sign a two-year contract with an extension option for a year.

Jesus has scored 32 goals with22 assists in 132 matches since he signed from Manchester City in 2022.

Arsenal Sell Gabriel Martinelli to Al Hilal

Arsenal have also reached an agreement for the transfer of Gabriel Martinelli to Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal for a fee of 65 million Euros. The 25-year-old attacker has reached an agreement with Al Hilal for a long-term contract, and manager Mikel Arteta gave his stamp of approval as the player got ready for his trip to complete the medical examination.

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