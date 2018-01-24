Arsenal are going all out on the January transfer window in a bid to bolster their misfiring squad and fill in the void left by Alexis Sanchez, they have filed a fresh improved bid for Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

After losing out on Alexis Sanchez and landing Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Arsenal or a desperate hunt for a replacement for the Chilean. Apart from being an agile playmaker, Sanchez was also a force in front of the goal and has certainly left huge boots to fill at the Emirates. Arsene Wenger had identified two players who he thinks can nullify his absence: Brazil ace Malcom and Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are on the club’s radar. Arsenal are leaving no stone unturned in Aubameyang’s pursuit and have now offered an improved bid for the German giants to consider.

Earlier reports had suggested that Arsenal had sent representatives to Germany to inquire about the player and analyze selling club’s demands. Arsenal are not giving up on their pursuit of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and have tabled a fresh £50.9 million bid for the striker, reports the Daily Mail. If the deal goes through it will bolster Arsenal’s attack and will give them considerable options up front. However, Dortmund are demanding a better fee and want to make the most out of this transfer.

Arsenal’s initial bid of £43m was rejected by the German club as they are holding out for a fee in the range of £55m to £60m, which is what they were being offered by a top Chinese side before Wenger entered the race. Aubameyang had agreed to personal terms and was all but set to make a switch to China and become one of the highest earners in world football but dropped the idea to play for Arsenal.

French striker Olivier Giroud who has not been a consistent figure at the Emirates can be included in the deal to make weight for the transfer which will see Henrikh Mkhitaryan reunite with his former teammate. A loan deal for Giroud looks favourable for all parties. Arsenal are also eyeing a centre back in January and are attempting to lure Manchester United defender Chris Smalling as they fear losing out on Johnny Evans who is likely to head to Manchester City.