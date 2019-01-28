CEO Giuseppe Marotta confirmed that Ivan Perisic is edging closer to an exit from Inter after he admitted that the player has asked to be sold and the club has to satisfy him by respecting the value of assets. However, Marotta went on to add that no concrete offers have been made for the 29-year-old winger yet.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta on Sunday conceded that club superstar Ivan Perisic has handed in a transfer request in order to leave the club for pastures new. Not only the CEO, but Inter coach Luciano Spalletti also confirmed that the Croatian winger has been actively seeking a move away from San Siro and hence, he was rested in club’s Serie A match against Torino. The 29-year-old attacker, who starred in Croatia’s fantastic run in FIFA World Cup 2018, has been heavily linked with a move to Premier League giants Arsenal.

Marotta confirmed that Perisic is edging closer to an exit from Inter after he admitted that the player has asked to be sold and the club has to satisfy him by respecting the value of assets. However, Marotta went on to add that no concrete offers have been made for the 29-year-old winger yet. The club CEO also added that whoever intends to buy the player will have to dig deep in their coffers to buy Inter’s prized asset because the club rates him highly.

The transfer speculation was fuelled when Inter manager Spalletti left Perisic out of the squad in Inter’s 1-0 defeat to Torino. Later in a press conference, he said, “Players can say what they want, but they are owned by clubs and to give them away needs someone to buy them. If he does not want to play, he will stay out. There are no problems. When you think you can’t make a help, you can do it staying out”.

Ivan Perisic has been heavily touted to complete a switch to Arsenal but according to the Gunners manager, Unai Emery, the Premier League club can only sign him on a loan deal for now. Emery has been actively looking to reinforce the injury-ravaged Arsenal squad with Barcelona’s Denis Suarez and PSG’s Christopher Nkunku expected to join the club on loan deals before the January transfer window ends.

