German playmaker Mesut Ozil’s future at Arsenal has come under increasing doubt ever since he fell out of favour with coach Unai Emery. The 30-year-old midfielder might be on his way out of the North London outfit as early as in January transfer window with Serie A’s Inter being the favourites to land him. According to reports circulating in British media, the Gunners may not sell Ozil but would be very much willing to loan him out.

Mesut Ozil signed a long-term contract worth £350,000 per week under Arsene Wenger in February. Big things were expected from him when Unai Emery took charge of the club, but apparently, his work rate and tendency to not to track back has irked the Spanish coach. There were also reports of a bust between the player and the coach during a training session. Given that Ozil has started just two matches in the past month, he has clearly fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal.

Mesut Ozil just doesn’t fit in Unai Emery’s style of play where he demands incessant pressing and fast movement from players. Ozil, who is often labelled as a luxury player, is simply not cut out for Emery’s style. Lucas Torreira’s combative style and Granit Xhaka’s pinpoint distribution of the ball has made the two players indispensable in Arsenal’s midfield.

Luciano Spalletti’s Inter is reportedly keeping tabs on Mesut Ozil’s situation in North London and the speculation is rife that the German midfielder will move to Italy in the coming winter transfer window. However, if reports are to be believed, then it is only going to be a loan spell in which both Inter and Arsenal will share the load of Ozil’s monstrous weekly wage.

