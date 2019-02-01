After month-long speculations linking Arsenal with various players, the North London outfit signed Denis Suarez from Barcelona on a season-long loan deal with an option to buy the player at the end of the deal.

Former Arsenal player Charlie Nicholas on Friday slammed Arsenal’s transfer policy after the Premier League giants secured just one player in the January transfer window and too on loan. Nicholas was furious on the fact that despite being the ninth richest football club in the world, Arsenal failed to bolster the injury-ravaged defensive line up while other clubs have shelled out top dollar to secure their defensive targets.

"I'm very pleased to be joining Arsenal… I’ve been pushing hard to come here!"#HolaDenis pic.twitter.com/ZoDF4LvPVB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) February 1, 2019

After January transfer window was shut, Charlie Nicholas launched a tirade against Arsenal’s transfer philosophy. He said, “I’m happy with anybody now to be honest because this Arsenal transfer philosophy is an absolute joke. It really is a joke and has been ever since David Dein, club’s former vice-chairman, left the building.”

“I’m confused because we all need defenders and they are hard to get. Liverpool spent £60m to £70m getting one of the best you can get, and we can’t seem to identify one. We’re the ninth richest club and we can only get loan deals. I don’t care if the manager likes this player or not, please Arsenal, get some defenders in,” added Nicholas.

Key defenders Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Sokratis and Rob Holding are all currently out with injuries. The Emirates outfit is in a dire need of defenders as Shkodran Mustafi is the only natural defender available to play right now. Unai Emery is using left-back Nacho Monreal, midfielders Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi as makeshift defenders. And despite the clear requirement of defenders, he did not bring any reinforcements in the recently-shut January transfer window.

