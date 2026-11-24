Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund LIVE: Arsenal will host Borussia Dortmund in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2026-27 league-phase fixture at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday (Nov 24). Mikel Arteta’s side will look to bounce back after a 2-2 draw against Newcastle United, while Dortmund arrive after a 1-0 Bundesliga victory over Borussia Monchengladbach. The Gunners are unbeaten in their last 16 Champions League league-phase or group-stage matches and will aim to extend that run at home. Here are the match details and live telecast and streaming information for viewers in the UK, USA, Germany and India.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2026-27

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund, UEFA Champions League 2026-27 Date: Tuesday (Nov 24), 2026

Tuesday (Nov 24), 2026 Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Emirates Stadium, London Kick-off Time: 1:30 AM IST (Wednesday, Nov 25) / 8:00 PM GMT

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Live on TV in India?

The Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Champions League match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How to Watch Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming in India?

Football fans in India can watch the Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund match live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Live Streaming in UK, USA and Germany

UK: Fans can watch the match live on Amazon Prime Video .

Fans can watch the match live on . USA: The match will be available live on Paramount+ .

The match will be available live on . Germany: Viewers can watch the Champions League fixture live on DAZN.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Arsenal will be without goalkeeper David Raya, who has been ruled out after sustaining a shoulder injury against Newcastle United. Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi are also sidelined. Kepa Arrizabalaga is expected to start in goal. Borussia Dortmund striker Serhou Guirassy has returned to the squad after a hamstring problem, while Carney Chukwuemeka is also available. Emre Can, Samuele Inacio, Justin Lerma, Giannis Konstantelias and Mussa Kaba are ruled out.

Arsenal vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted Playing XIs

Arsenal Predicted XI: Kepa; White, Konsa, Gabriel, Hincapie; Lewis-Skelly, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Gyokeres.

Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI: Kobel; Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Nmecha, Bellingham, Svensson; Karetsas, Beier; Silva.