Arsenal vs Burnley live streaming: Arsenal will be looking to bounce back to the winning ways on Saturday when they host an inconsistent Burnley side at Emirates Stadium. Unai Emery’s men have faced successive defeats at the hands of Southampton in Premier League and Tottenham in Carabao Cup, and would want to register a victory tomorrow in order to end the 2018 on a high. All eyes will be on Mesut Ozil, who continues to be benched by Emery, whether he will start the upcoming Premier League match or not.

Arsenal is currently suffering from defensive setbacks with a host of defenders out with injury. n the other end of the pitch, Arsenal attackers have been too profligate in the recent matches failing to convert chances. Aaron Ramsey can start the game tomorrow after an impressive display in Gunners unimpressive 2-0 defeat to Tottenham.

The North London outfit is currently placed at 5th spot in the Premier League table 11 points adrift of leaders Manchester City. While Burnley lies in the relegation zone at the 18th spot having managed to win just 3 games in 17 Premeir League matches so far.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Arsenal vs Burnley?

The live streaming of the Premier League match can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Arsenal vs Burnley?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on December 22, Saturday, and it will start at 06:00 pm India time. The two sides will lock horn at Emirates Stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Arsenal vs Burnley? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Arsenal vs Burnley match will be aired on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

What are the likely lineups for Arsenal?

Arsenal: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Sokratis, Xhaka, Monreal; Torreira, Guendouzi; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

