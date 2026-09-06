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Home > Sports News > Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO

Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes escaped what seemingly was a clear red card during the heavyweight Premier League 2026-27 bout against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 6, Sunday.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO. (Image Credits: X)

Published By: Aayushman Vishwanathan
Published: Sun 2026-09-06 23:29 IST

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes escaped what seemingly was a clear red card during the heavyweight Premier League 2026-27 bout against Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium in London on September 6, Sunday. In a video surfaced on social media, Magalhaes’ boot had struck Chelsea’s newly-signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez on his face near the goalpost and it seemed like a serious injury.

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Arsenal vs Chelsea: Chelsea and Arsenal players gather around Emiliano Martinez following the latter’s injury

The incident occurred minutes after the blockbuster clash at the Emirates Stadium got underway. The home side’s players had gathered around the goalpost looking for an early lead as the ball dropped dangerously inside Chelsea’s six-yard box. Martinez threw himself towards the ball and the players to evade the danger as Gabriel was also in the middle of the pile. With everyone challenging for possession, Magalhaes’ boot eventually landed on the Argentine goalkeeper in the face. Martinez responded by going down as he clutched his face and head. Nevertheless, the Brazilian footballer escaped any punishment and the match was able to resume after the 34-year-old recovered.

A footage of the moment quickly spread like wildfire on social media as one of them posted with the caption “Gabriel kicks Martinez in the face, he’s down!”



Martinez, part of Argentina’s FIFA World Cup-winning side in 2022, after completing a whopping £7.5million switch from Aston Villa to Chelsea, was also facing his former club. The veteran had started Chelsea’s campaign behind the likes of  Josh AcheampongWesley Fofana and Maxence Lacroix.

Arsenal vs Chelsea: Who won the Premier League 2026-27 bout?

Arsenal, the reigning champions, managed to edge out the visitors by a 2-1 scoreline. The Blues’ summer signing Morgan Rogers opened the scoring for their side only after 77 seconds of the contest at the Emirates Stadium.

The exciting first half saw Martinez save six shots but former Chelsea forward Kai Havertz managed to breach past his defence in the 25th minute to level the scores. The second and final goal came from Martin Ødegaard in the 50th minute and the tourists could not find a way to level it from their end. 

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Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO
Tags: Arsenal FCChelsea FCpremier leaguePremier League 2026-27

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Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO

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Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO
Arsenal vs Chelsea: Gabriel Magalhaes Escapes Penalty After Emiliano Martinez Cops Kick On Face During Premier League 2026-27 Match | WATCH VIDEO
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