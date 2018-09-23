Arsenal vs Everton Live streaming India Time: The Gunners will host the Toffees at Emirates Stadium on Sunday and the Premier League match will start at 08:30 pm India time. The live TV coverage will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD. If you want to watch the match on the go, you can access it on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

All eyes will be on Theo Walcott in the upcoming Premier League match

Arsenal vs Everton Live streaming India Time: After a stuttering start to the Premier League 2018-19 season, Arsenal has turned around their fortunes and are currently on an unbeaten streak of 3 matches. When the Gunners host Everton on Sunday, they will be looking to continue their winning streak by securing a win with a big margin. While on the other hand, Everton has endured a torrid campaign so far and was defeated comprehensively by West Ham in their last Premier League outing.

The upcoming match will be special for Theo Walcott, who will make his first return to Arsenal after leaving the club in January earlier this year. The 29-year-old winger has already scored two goals and created one assist for his new club so far.

On the team front, rested Arsenal players like Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette will be slotted back into the first team while Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Lucas Torreira’s inclusion will be decided in the last minute depending on their fitness.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Arsenal vs Everton match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, then you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Premier League match between Arsenal vs Everton?

The match will be played at the Emirates stadium and it will start from 08:30 pm India time.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Arsenal vs Everton will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in Arsenal vs Everton?

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Sokratis, Mustafi, Monreal; Torreira, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Everton: Pickford; Kenny, Holgate, Zouma, Digne; Gueye, Davies; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Bernard; Richarlison

