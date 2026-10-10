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Home > Sports News > Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

Arsenal vs Leeds United prediction for Premier League 2026-27 Matchweek 6 features predicted lineups, injury news, team news, match preview, and score prediction. Check Arsenal vs Leeds United live streaming in India, kick-off time, TV telecast, and Emirates Stadium details.

Arsenal host Leeds United in the Premier League 2026/27. Image Credit: X
Arsenal host Leeds United in the Premier League 2026/27. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sat 2026-10-10 14:06 IST

Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Arsenal will look to return to winning ways when they host Leeds United in Premier League 2026-27 Matchweek 6 at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, October 10. Mikel Arteta’s side suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Brighton before the international break, ending their perfect start to the campaign.

But the Gunners will have their hands full with Leeds, who have yet to lose any of their five league fixtures. Daniel Farke’s team have collected two wins and three draws, including an impressive 4-1 victory over Newcastle United. Only three points currently separate the sides.

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Arsenal vs Leeds United: Match Details and Live Streaming

  • Match: Arsenal vs Leeds United
  • Competition: Premier League 2026-27, Matchweek 6
  • Date: Saturday, October 10, 2026
  • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London
  • Kick-off: 5:00 PM IST (12:30 PM BST)
  • India live streaming: JioHotstar
  • India TV telecast: Star Sports network

Arsenal vs Leeds United: Injury News

Arsenal could be missing William Saliba, who is sidelined with a back injury. Kai Havertz is a doubt after hamstring issue picked up on international duty, while Declan Rice’s fitness has been tracked due to workload management. Ezri Konsa is also a pre-match injury doubt.

Leeds also have their own selection dilemmas to contend with, with Mateo Joseph, Joe Rodon and Daniel James all unavailable for the fixture. Harry Wilson and Jean-Matteo Bahoya are doubts for the trip to north London.

Arsenal vs Leeds United: Predicted Starting Lineups

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Raya; Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel, Calafiori; Declan Rice, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Viktor Gyokeres.

Leeds United predicted XI (3-5-2): Trafford; Jayden Bogle, Muharemovic, Elvedi; Justin, Ao Tanaka, Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach, Gudmundsson; Noah Okafor, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Arsenal vs Leeds United: Match Prediction

Arsenal are expected to come out on top, mainly with home advantage and an upturn in form against the Yorkshire club. For stats, 9 of the last 10 Premier League outings between these sides have been won by the Gunners.

Bukayo Saka’s attacking influence and Gyokeres’ clinical edge could be the difference as Leeds will be under the cosh at the Emirates with their resilient defence being put under constant pressure.

But, lest we forget, Leeds should never be underestimated. An unbeaten start and a win over Newcastle indicate that the visitors can be a handful for any seasoned Premier League team. If Farke’s team can keep things tight and hit on the counter, they could make things difficult for Arteta’s side.

Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Leeds United

Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi: How Does Race to 1000 Goals Look After Ronaldo’s Latest Goal For Al Nassr

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Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
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Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview
Arsenal vs Leeds United Prediction: Starting Lineups, Injury News, Live Streaming & Premier League 2026-27 Match Preview

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