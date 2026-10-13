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Home > Sports News > Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Arsenal will host Lille in their second fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday (Oct 14). Mikel Arteta's side began their European campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Napoli, while Lille suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Real Betis despite taking the lead twice. Here are all the details about the match, including the kick-off time, TV telecast and live streaming in India.

Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Tue 2026-10-13 23:09 IST

Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Arsenal will host Lille in their second fixture of the 2026-27 UEFA Champions League league phase at the Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday (Oct 14). Mikel Arteta’s side began their European campaign with a narrow 1-0 victory over Napoli, while Lille suffered a dramatic 3-2 defeat against Real Betis despite taking the lead twice. Here are all the details about the match, including the kick-off time, TV telecast and live streaming in India.

Arsenal vs Lille Champions League Match Details

  • Match: Arsenal vs Lille, UEFA Champions League 2026-27
  • Date: Wednesday (Oct 14), 2026
  • Venue: Emirates Stadium, London, England
  • Kick-off Time: 12:30 AM IST

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Lille Live on TV?

The Arsenal vs Lille UEFA Champions League match will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network.

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How to Watch Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming?

Football fans in India can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Lille Champions League match on the Sony LIV app and website. Viewers can follow the match on their mobile phones, laptops and other compatible devices through the streaming platform.

Arsenal vs Lille Match Preview

Arsenal head into their first home game of the 2026-27 Champions League campaign in impressive form. The Gunners opened their league-phase journey with a 1-0 win away against Napoli, with Martin Odegaard scoring the decisive goal 15 minutes before full time. Arsenal dominated the contest and created several opportunities, underlining their attacking threat as they seek to make a strong start to their European campaign.

Mikel Arteta’s team have established an impressive record in the Champions League, having won 13 consecutive league-phase matches since their defeat to Inter Milan in November 2024. Arsenal have also been consistent across UEFA competitions, losing just twice in their last 31 league-phase and group-stage fixtures. Their attacking performances at home could pose a major challenge for Lille, with the Gunners having scored at least three goals in five of their previous six home games at this stage of European competition.

Lille, meanwhile, will be eager to recover after a disappointing opening fixture against Real Betis. The French side twice took the lead and went into half-time with a 2-1 advantage, but their defensive problems proved costly after the interval. Marc Bartra scored his second goal of the match before Troy Parrott completed the comeback for Betis. Lille’s task became even more difficult when Ethan Mbappe Lottin was sent off following an incident involving Betis defender Natan.

The encounter will also mark the first meeting between Arsenal and Lille. The hosts will look to make the most of their home advantage and continue their winning run in Europe, while Lille must improve their defensive discipline if they are to challenge Arteta’s side in London.

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Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
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Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop
Arsenal vs Lille LIVE Streaming: Check Where To Watch ARS vs LIL Champions League Match LIVE On Mobile, TV And Laptop

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