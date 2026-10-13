Arsenal vs Lille Prediction: Who Will Win in ARS vs LIL? Check Likely Lineups, Team News, Live Streaming Details And More

Arsenal vs Lille Prediction: Arsenal will host Lille in a crucial UEFA Champions League 2026/27 league-phase encounter at the Emirates Stadium in London on Tuesday, October 13. Mikel Arteta’s side will aim to continue their winning start to the European campaign, while the French outfit will look to bounce back after an opening-match defeat.

The Gunners started their Champions League adventure with a 1-0 win away to Napoli thanks to a Martin Odegaard strike. Lille lost 3-2 away to Real Betis after twice going in front. With both teams hungry for points in the competition, a lively encounter is on the cards in London.

Arsenal vs Lille: Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs Lille

Competition: UEFA Champions League 2026/27

Date: Tuesday, October 13, 2026

Venue: Emirates Stadium, London

Kick-off: 8:00 PM BST (12:30 AM IST on October 14)

Arsenal vs Lille: Team News

Arsenal have suffered a double injury setback ahead of the fixture, with Piero Hincapie and Martin Zubimendi both expected to miss the match after injuring themselves during a post-match session last week following the win against Leeds United.

Arsenal’s absences also include William Saliba and Christos Tzolis. In central defence Arteta may turn to Gabriel Magalhaes and Ezri Konsa while Declan Rice and Mikel Merino are available in midfield.

Ethan Mbappe is suspended and Hamza Igamane is missing with a long-term knee injury, while Tiago Santos is a fitness doubt that may mean alterations to the visitors’ backline.

Arsenal vs Lille: Predicted Lineups

Arsenal predicted XI (4-2-3-1): David Raya; Jurrien Timber, Ezri Konsa, Gabriel Magalhaes, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Declan Rice, Mikel Merino; Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze; Viktor Gyokeres.

Lille predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Berke Ozer; Nathan Ngoy, Tanguy Nianzou, Alexsandro Ribeiro, Calvin Verdonk; Benjamin Andre, Nabil Bentaleb; Dilane Bakwa, Hakon Arnar Haraldsson, Gaetan Perrin; Ayase Ueda.

Arsenal vs Lille: Live Streaming Details in India

The live TV broadcast of the Arsenal vs Lille UEFA Champions League match in India will be available on the Sony Sports Network television channels. The online live streaming of the match can be watched on the SonyLIV app and website. The start time of the game is 12:30 AM IST on Wednesday, October 14.

Arsenal vs Lille Prediction

Arsenal are the favourites as they are playing at home and have a better record in Europe. Lille have attacking options, but face problems trying to limit Arsenal’s width and intelligence in midfield. With Saka and Odegaard creating space, the hosts should have enough chances to claim another Champions League win.

Arsenal vs Lille Prediction: Arsenal 3-1 Lille

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