Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: Arsenal and Liverpool will lock horns in a Premier League match whose result will potentially decide the future course of both the teams. Liverpool stays unbeaten in the Premier League 2018-19 season so far while Arsenal was on an 11-match winning streak until last week when they suffered a 2-2 draw in a high-octane clash with Leicester City. A win for the Jurgen Klopp’s men will help them keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City while Arsenal will get to further prove their title credentials if they salvage a victory at Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

Although Arsenal was held by Leicester, thanks to two penalties, the Gunners are still in good form and carry good momentum with them. However, Liverpool is comparatively more dangerous, especially, since Mohamed Salah has returned to his talismanic form. The Anfield outfit is currently placed at the second spot only separated from Pep Guardiola’s men on inferior goal difference. Unai Emery’s side lies at fourth sport just two points adrift of the third-placed Chelsea.

While Jurgen Klopp is spoilt for choices since his majority of the squad is fit, Emery has been sweating over the fitness of a number of his senior players. Arsenal defence has been reduced to bare bones as Hector Bellerin, Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal, Sead Kolasinac, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Konstantinos Mavropanos are all sidelined with injuries.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The live streaming of the Premier League match can be caught on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Arsenal vs Liverpool?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on November 3, Saturday, and it will start at 11:00 pm India time. The two sides will at Emirates stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Arsenal vs Liverpool? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Arsenal vs Liverpool match will be aired on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

What are the likely lineups for Arsenal vs Liverpool?

Arsenal XI: Leno; Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Holding, Xhaka; Ramsey, Torreira; Iwobi, Ozil, Aubameyang; Lacazette

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Robertson, Van Dijk, Lovren, Gomez; Milner, Fabinho, Wijnaldum; Salah, Firmino, Mane

