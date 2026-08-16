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Home > Sports News > Arsenal Vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch ARS vs MCI on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India and More

Arsenal Vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch ARS vs MCI on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India and More

The official curtain-raiser for the new English football season is set to take place as Premier League champions Arsenal face FA Cup winners Manchester City in the FA Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, August 16. Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, enter the fixture after an inconsistent pre-season, while Manchester City begin a new era under Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola's departure. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Arsenal Vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch ARS vs MCI on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India and More
Arsenal Vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026: When and Where to Watch ARS vs MCI on TV, Laptop in UK, USA, India and More

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 18:31 IST

Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield LIVE Streaming: The official curtain-raiser for the new English football season is set to take place as Premier League champions Arsenal face FA Cup winners Manchester City in the FA Community Shield at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, August 16. Arsenal, managed by Mikel Arteta, enter the fixture after an inconsistent pre-season, while Manchester City begin a new era under Enzo Maresca following Pep Guardiola’s departure. Here are all the details, including date, kick-off time and where to watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield live on TV and online in the UK, USA and India.

Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield Match Details

  • Match: Arsenal vs Manchester City, FA Community Shield 2026
  • Date: Sunday, August 16, 2026
  • Venue: Principality Stadium, Cardiff
  • Kick-off Time: 7:30 PM IST (3:00 PM BST / 10:00 AM ET)

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Live on TV in India?

The Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match will be telecast live in India on the Sony Sports Network. The match is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. 

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How to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming in India?

Indian football fans can watch the live streaming of the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield match on Sony LIV

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Live in the UK?

Viewers in the UK can watch Arsenal vs Manchester City live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate. The match will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Kick-off is scheduled for 3:00 PM BST. 

Where to Watch Arsenal vs Manchester City Live in the USA?

Fans in the United States can watch the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield live on ESPN. The match is scheduled to begin at 10:00 AM ET in the USA. Streaming options are also available through ESPN’s digital platforms and participating streaming services carrying ESPN. 

Arsenal vs Manchester City Team News

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi are available for the Community Shield after returning to training following their extended World Cup breaks. Jurrien Timber is still recovering from a groin injury, while William Saliba remains sidelined with a back injury. Manchester City, meanwhile, are beginning a new chapter under Enzo Maresca after Guardiola’s exit, with Erling Haaland expected to return to action following his World Cup campaign. 

Why Is the Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield Being Played in Cardiff?

The 2026 FA Community Shield is being staged at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff instead of its traditional Wembley venue. Wembley is unavailable because of previously scheduled concerts, making the Cardiff stadium the host for the first Community Shield in Wales in 20 years. 

Arsenal vs Manchester City FA Community Shield Match Prediction

Arsenal could have a slight advantage given their continuity under Arteta and their status as reigning Premier League champions. Manchester City, however, possess considerable attacking quality and will be eager to make a strong start under Maresca. With both sides entering the match after significant changes and the World Cup, the Community Shield could be a closely fought contest.

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