Arsenal vs Manchester City Live streaming India Time: It is the first gameweek of the Premier League 2018-19 season and the football fans are bracing themselves for the biggest match of the week. Arsenal vs Manchester City will be played at 08:30 pm on Sunday. The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

All eyes will be on Riyad Mahrez and Aubameyang in the upcoming Premier League match

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live streaming India Time: There will be an electric atmosphere inside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday when Arsenal hosts Manchester City in their first match of the Premier League 2018-19 season. Newly-appointed coach Unai Emery will be looking forward to a flying start with his new club while Pep Guardiola will want to continue from where his side left off in the previous season. There will be many stars participating in the match but all eyes will be on Riyad Mahrez who will be playing his first Premier League game in City colours.

The excitement among Arsenal fans will be at an all-time high in order to see their new stars play for the first time under Emery. Arsenal secured at least 5 players in the recently concluded transfer window while Manchester City only completed the high-profile swoop of Riyad Mahrez from Leicester City.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Arsenal vs Manchester City match?

In order to get the live stream of the Premier League match, one can log onto Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the match on the go, then it can be accessed on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the semi-final match between Arsenal vs Manchester City?

The highly-anticipated football match will start on Sunday at 08:30 pm India time. The match will be held at the Emirates stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Premier League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Star Sports Select 1.

What will be the likely lineups in Arsenal vs Manchester City match?

Arsenal XI: Cech; Bellerin, Mustafi, Sokratis, Maitland-Niles; Torreira, Ramsey, Xhaka; Mkhitaryan, Ozil, Aubameyang

Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Mendy; Fernandinho, Silva, Gundogan, Mahrez, Sane; Aguero

