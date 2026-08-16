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Home > Sports News > Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: Community Shield Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: Community Shield Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Arsenal and Manchester City begin the 2026-27 season in the FA Community Shield at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium. Check Arsenal vs Manchester City prediction, live streaming details, predicted lineups, injury news, team updates, kick-off time, and Community Shield 2026 match preview.

David Raya and Erling Haaland in frame. Image Credit: X
David Raya and Erling Haaland in frame. Image Credit: X

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Sun 2026-08-16 11:53 IST

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: A major FA Community Shield game will kick off the 2026-27 English football season. The Premier League champions Arsenal face FA Cup winners Manchester City at the Millennium (Principality) Stadium in Cardiff on Sunday, August 16. Due to Manchester City going through a transitional phase with a new head coach, Enzo Maresca being appointed after Pep Guardiola’s exit, this fixture has more than usually captured fans’ imaginations.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Community Shield 2026: Match Details

  • Match: Arsenal vs Manchester City
  • Competition: FA Community Shield 2026
  • Date: August 16, 2026
  • Venue: Millennium Stadium, Cardiff
  • Kick-off: 3:00 PM BST (7:30 PM IST)

Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming Details

Football fans in India have the chance to watch the FA Community Shield 2026 live on Sony Sports Network. They can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app as well as the website. For viewers in the UK, the game is going to be broadcast live on TNT Sports.

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Arsenal Team News

Mikel Arteta is, of course, happy to see his team in good shape right before the season’s first match. Declan Rice, who played at the World Cup, has been in training. The same goes for Bukayo Saka and Martin Zubimendi, the latter being a summer signing. All of them are free of injury and ready to be considered following the prolonged World Cup breaks. Martin Odegaard, the team’s captain, is also injury-free and is bound to make a comeback.

Despite the good shape of most of the Arsenal players, the team would be missing William Saliba, one of their main defenders, who broke his back during a World Cup game and is still undergoing physiotherapy to get fit. At the moment, Jurrien Timber remains absent too since his injury, a hamstring issue, will require some more time to heal before the physio and medical team decide on his fitness.

Arsenal Likely Lineup: David Raya; Ben White, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel, Piero Hincapie; Bruno Guimaraes, Martin Odegaard, Myles Lewis-Skelly; Noni Madueke, Kai Havertz, Christos Tzolis.

Manchester City Team News

Under Enzo Maresca, Manchester City have usually been having an up-and-down pre-season. As the FA Cup winners, the availability of a completely fit Erling Haaland is, of course, welcome news for them. He is one of the main reasons the club has won so many accolades in recent times, a player City will be counting on to do that against Arsenal.

The summer transfer window is when City saw the team change quite a bit as Guardiola is being replaced with Maresca, and the club wants to implement quite a few changes in their way of playing. Still, the City squad is full of talent and top-level performers who can be compared to their rivals, namely Phil Foden, Savinho, Omar Marmoush, and Rayan Cherki.

Manchester City Likely Lineup: Ederson; Matheus Nunes, Manuel Akanji, Abdukodir Khusanov, Josko Gvardiol; Mateo Kovacic, Nico Gonzalez; Savinho, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki; Erling Haaland.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction

Community Shield will be of high importance to both clubs, as they aim to go into the season with their first title. The Gunners seem a little steadier and more grounded under Arteta’s management. Yet, the Citizens, when it comes to this new City manager under Maresca’s system, seem still to be finding their way, and a rather promising pre-season may be a good indicator.

In the case of the Gunners’ absence of Saliba and City’s transition stage, it might end as a draw. Looking forward to a tightly contested game with goals flying at both ends.

Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: Arsenal 2-1 Manchester City

Also Read: WTC Points Table 2025-27: Australia’s PCT Plunges From 87.50% to 77.78% After Bangladesh Defeat | Check Updated Standings

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Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: Community Shield Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
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Arsenal vs Manchester City Prediction: Community Shield Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know
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