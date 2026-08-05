Arsenal vs Real Betis Prediction: Live Streaming Details, Predicted Lineups, Injury News And All You Need to Know

Arsenal vs Real Betis Prediction: As the Premier League 2026/27 season draws closer, teams have been relentless in their preparation to be in the best stead for the upcoming edition. Reigning Premier League champions Arsenal will lock horns against Real Betis on August 6, Thursday in a Club Friendly game at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. Betis are a crafty opposition but The Gunners will look to pick the momentum of the last season through to now and start as favourites. Both sides are also coming off wins in their previous games.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Match Details

Match: Arsenal vs Real Betis

Competition: Club Friendly

Date: August 6, 2026

Venue: Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland

Kick-off Time: 19:30 PM Local Time (12:00 AM IST)

Arsenal Team News

Mikel Arteta may opt to maintain the successful strategy employed against Girona, potentially implementing similar substitutions as those made in Spain. With Christian Nørgaard nearing a transfer to Everton, Myles Lewis-Skelly is expected to partner with Ethan Nwaneri and Kai Havertz in the midfield. Although Gabriel Martinelli has resumed training, Christos Tzolis might once again be preferred on the left wing, with Martinelli likely to feature as a substitute. Additionally, Gabriel Magalhães is available for selection and could replace Piero Hincapié at left center-back.

Chelsea Predicted XI: Kepa Arrizabalaga, Benjamin White, Cristhian Mosquera, Gabriel Magalhães, Riccardo Calafiori, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ethan Nwaneri, Kai Havertz, Max Dowman, Viktor Gyökeres, Christos Tzolis.

Real Betis Team News

Diego Llorente is expected to be available after being substituted against Almería due to muscular fatigue, and he may start the match. Isco, having played his first pre-season minutes in the victory over the Andalusian team, is also likely to start against Arsenal. Meanwhile, Arsenal may face a familiar opponent in Hector Bellerin, who is set to start as right back tomorrow.

Real Betis predicted XI: Álvaro González, Héctor Bellerín, Diego Llorente Ríos, Sergio Gómez Martín, Junior Firpo, Marc Roca Jonque, Pablo Corralejo, Antony Matheus dos Santos, Francisco Román Alarcón Suárez, Pablo Fornals Malla, Yanis Petit.

Arsenal vs Real Betis live streaming

Fans can catch the action on Arsenal’s website and application by purchasing the pre-season pass. The coverage of Arsenal’s pre-friendly fixtures is available for £14.99, while a single match costs £6.99. Fans can also catch the minute-by-minute action via Independent Sport’s live blog. Fans in India can stream it on FanCode but there is no telecast of it on TV.

Arsenal vs Real Betis Prediction

The reigning Premier League champions start overwhelming favourites for the clash despite the tough opposition. The prediction is for Arsenal to win 2-1.