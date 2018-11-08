Arsenal vs Sporting live streaming: The Gunners will lock horns with Sporting at Emirates Stadium on Friday. The Europa League clash will commence from 01:30 am India time and the live TV coverage of it will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD. The live streaming of the match can be accessed on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app.

Arsenal vs Sporting live streaming: Arsenal will look to extend their unbeaten run to 13 games when they host Sporting at Emirates Stadium on Friday in UEFA Europa League match. In the earlier group clash with the Portuguese side in October, the Gunners defeated them 1-0 in Lisbon and Unai Emery’s men look heavy favourites to emerge victorious yet again in the upcoming match. If Arsenal manages to win the clash, they will secure a round of 16 berth and bolster their bid to finish as group leaders.

Mohamed Elneny, Laurent Koscielny and Dinos Mavropanos will not feature for Arsenal as they are still recovering from long-term injuries. Defenders Nacho Monreal and Sokratis will be assessed before the game but it is unlikely that Emery will rush them to the starting lineup. On the other hand, all eyes will be on former Manchester United man Nani, Bas Dost and Bruno Fernandes who have the potential to turn it around for Sporting.

Where and how to watch the online live streaming of Arsenal vs Sporting?

The live streaming of the UEFA Europa League match can be caught on Sonyliv.com and if you want to watch the game on the go, you can access it on Sonyliv app.

When and what time is the Arsenal vs Sporting?

The highly-anticipated match will be played on November 9, Friday, and it will start at 01:30 am India time. The two sides will at Emirates stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Arsenal vs Sporting? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Arsenal vs Sporting match will be aired on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

What are the likely lineups for Arsenal vs Sporting?

Arsenal XI: Cech; Lichtsteiner, Mustafi, Holding, Kolasinac; Xhaka, Guendouzi, Ramsey, Iwobi, Welbeck; Aubameyang

Sporting XI: Ribeiro; Coates, Mathieu, Pinto, Gaspar; Gudelj, Fernandes, Petrovic, Nani, Diaby; Dost

