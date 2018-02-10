Arsenal will face Tottenham in the second North London Derby of the season. Manager Arsene Wenger in the build-up to the high-profile clash has urged striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to increase the intensity in his game. He also backed the former Dortmund superstar to follow the footsteps of club's all-time top scorer Thierry Henry.

Arsene Wenger believes his latest attacking recruit Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is ready to face Tottenham Hotspur in the high-profile North London Derby. The French boss has recommended the former Dortmund striker to follow the footsteps of club legend Thierry Henry. For Wenger to rate his striker on par with Henry would be a statement to unfair given the striker has so far featured in only one game but reducing the pressure their Wenger insists Aubameyang should seek inspiration from the French talisman and not let the comparisons get over his head.

Wenger had after Everton win where the Gabon international hit his first goal in an Arsenal shirt claimed that he sees a reflection of Henry in him. Perhaps trying to cement the point that Aubameyang should be seeking inspiration from the qualities of the French superstar. Combining well with his former teammate Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Aubameyang showed bits of his attacking prowess against the Toffees in the number 14 shirt which was previously worn by Henry who is club’s all-time leading scorer.

“It’s a bit too early to compare him to the best player ever who played here,” Wenger said. “He has played one game. But it’s a good example to follow,” he added when asked about comparisons between Aubameyang and Henry. Wenger stated that Aubameyang has all the qualities to flourish at Arsenal but reckoned that it will be too early for him to chase Henry.

“It is an ambitious statement but it is a good one,” Wenger said. “The best goalscorer ever in Arsenal’s history. It doesn’t mean he will score as many goals, but why not? Aubameyang has a tremendous quality of reception up front and quality of pace. It is a bit what we need.”

“His finishing is good. You don’t score by coincidence for so many years. But Thierry came a bit more to the ball as well, participated more in the game,” he added.

Aubameyang who has previously had fitness and disciplinary issues at Dortmund, the major reason behind the Bundesliga club not making adequate efforts to stop their prolific goal scorer from leaving is expected to increase his intensity in the Tottenham game. He hadn’t recovered fully from fever but managed to play well in the Everton game, but stakes will be higher in the North London Derby and Wenger believes his player will be up for the stern battle.

“He will be a bit sharper on Saturday than he was last week. He came in on Tuesday and we still had to keep him out of training because he had still not recovered physically from his sickness. (By the end of the week) he had a good session,” the Arsenal manager explained.

Aubameyang has gelled well with his new teammates since moving from Dortmund and seems to be relishing his time in London. He has settled well and aims to continue improving in the English top flight. “He looks to be a happy boy. Has a positive smile and very professional attitude. I met him a few times before by coincidence and he looks highly focused on his job. He looks a guy who needs to be completely focused, involved in his team,” Wenger said when queried about the transition Aubameyang has been through.