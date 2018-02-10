Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has warned Arsenal to be wary of Harry Kane who has been in lethal touch so far this season. kane will be up against Arsenal's Gabon hitman Aubameyang who has been backed by Arsene Wenger to bring more intensity in his game for the North London derby.

Tottenham will face Arsenal in the second North London Derby of the season, ahead of the all-important Premier League encounter he has fired shots at the opponents by warning them of the lethal poaching prowess of Harry Kane. The English striker has been in sublime form this season, scoring his 100th Premier League goal in Spurs victory against Liverpool. Not only scoring goals, Kane has also been an inspirational figure in the Tottenham dugout. He will come face to face with Arsenal’s new £65million goal machine, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in an immense pressure game.

The two teams sit at the fourth and fifth respectively with Tottenham four points ahead of the Gunners. For both Kane and Aubmeyang it will be an opportunity to test their mettle and earn three important points for their respective sides. Ahead of the clash, Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino has hailed his main man Harry Kane calling him a top-class striker who can score at his will and will be a success in any league of the world. He also said that the English Premier League remains the best league in the world. “People in Spain say Spain is the best League, the same in Italy. But come on, I played in France, I managed in Spain. I watch football in Germany. People keep their eyes on England, the best league is here, said Pochettinho.

“To have the impact Harry has had is so difficult and that is why for me he is one of the greatest strikers. I know that a striker like him in England, in Germany, in Spain. He is top. People say if Messi moved to England would he be the same? It’s like Maradonna if he played today would he be the same? The same with Di Stefano, Cruyff, Pele,” he added.

Aubameyang was sensational for Dortmund and St Etienne asserting his status as one of the most consistent strikers in Europe by plundering astounding amount of goals for both his former sides. However, for Pochettino Kane will always get a special mention in his good books. “He is more mature.” said the Argentine. “He is so confident. His belief, his arrogance and his ego are in a good balance. You cannot be Harry Kane if you do not have a good ego or you are not a little bit arrogant, but if you are too much you cross the line and you start to struggle,” Pochettinho said praising the striker.

Kane has scored 22 goals in 24 appearances for Tottenham in the Premier League and remains on top of the scoring charts. He has also found the back of the net six times in the Champions League. He will be aiming to continue his sensational run against Arsenal at the Wembley.