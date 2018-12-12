Arsenal vs Vorskla: Arsenal will have the opportunity to extend their unbeaten run to 20 games on Thursday night when they host minnows Vorskla at Emirates stadium. Unai Emery is expected to field a young side as he did in the last encounter between the two teams while Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny are likely to start the match.

Arsenal vs Vorskla: Arsenal is in sublime form lately, the North London outfit may not have produced striking displays, barring the London derby, but they are certainly a dominant team to beat. The morale is sky high among the teammates and be it the first team or the second-choice team, they have all the mettle and confidence to hold off opponents week-in week-out. Coach Unai Emery is expected to field a young team yet again in UEFA Europa League match against Ukrainian club Vorskla on Thursday night at Emirates stadium.

Arsenal has already secured qualification for the round of 16 stages but Emery will be wary of the threat Ukrainian side poses and would not want to succumb to a potential defeat at home which will effectively mark the end to 19 unbeaten games in all competitions. In the last encounter between the two sides, the Spaniard fielded Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock, Emile Smith-Rowe and Eddie Nketiah while Charlie Gilmour, Zechariah Medley and Saka all came off the bench.

Unai Emery is expected to field a young side yet again but this time he will have the boon of including Mesut Ozil and Laurent Koscielny in the squad. Mesut Ozil has missed out three matches after suffering a back injury while Koscielny has not made a single senior appearance since May 2018. Aaron Ramsey might also start the match with veteran Petr Cech, who has fallen down the pecking order due to Bernd Leno’s incredible rise between the sticks.

