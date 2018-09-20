Arsenal vs Vorskla Live streaming India Time: The Gunners will play their UEFA Europa League opener against Ukranian minnows on Friday at 00:30 am India time. The live TV coverage of the match will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD while the live streaming can be accessed on Sonyliv, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

Unai Emery is expected to heavily rotate his squad in the upcoming match

Arsenal vs Vorskla Live streaming India Time: Arsenal is on a phenomenal winning streak in Premier League and they will look to take it to Europe as well when they host Ukranian outfit Vorskla Poltava on Thursday. However, new manager Unai Emery is expected to make changes to his regular squad and it will be interesting to see how they fare in the upcoming match.

On the other hand, Vorskla, which is 5th in the Ukranian Premier League, will be wary of the threat that Arsenal poses at home and will have to stay on their toes throughout the match if they want to salvage anything from the game.

Arsenal will begin life in Europe without their long-serving manager Arsene Wenger for the first time in 22 years and Unai Emery will have too much pressure at hand to win the opener on Thursday.

For Arsenal, Petr Cech will be rested in the match as new-recruit Bernd Leno will be handed his first competitive start for his new club. Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who has played a bit-part role in Arsenal’s last two matches, will be starting the game as well.

Where and how to catch the live stream of Arsenal vs Vorskla match?

The live stream of the match will be available on Sonyliv.com and Sonyliv app and it can also be accessed on Jio TV and Airtel TV.

When and what time is the Europa League match between Arsenal vs Vorskla?

The Europa League match will be will be played on Friday at 00:30 am India time at Emirates stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of UEFA Europa League 2018-19 match? Which TV channel will have the match live?

The live TV coverage of Europa League match will be available on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD.

What will be the likely lineups in Arsenal vs Vorskla?

Arsenal: Leno; Bellerin, Sokratis, Holding, Thompson; Elneny, Torreira; Iwobi, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck; Lacazette

Vorskla: Shust; Perduta, Dallku, Chesnakov, Artur; Kobakhidze, Sharpar, Sklyar, Rebenok; Kulach, Careca

