Arsenal vs West Ham match will kick off at 06:00 PM IST on Sunday, April 22. The Premier League match will be televised on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD. It can also be live streamed on Hotstar.com and Hotstar app.

All eyes will be on Mesut Ozil and Aubameyang, who are in supreme form for Arsenal

It will be a nervy affair on Sunday when Arsenal squad will head into a Premier League match knowing that it is one of the last few games they will get to play under legendary coach Arsene Wenger. The north London outfit will host West Ham United at Emirates and the spotlight, undoubtedly, will be on the French manager. Given the current run of form of both the sides, Arsenal is projected to win the match with flying colours.

With the hopes of a top-four finish in Premier League down the drain and crucial Europa League semifinal match against Atletico Madrid fast approaching, Arsene Wenger is likely to experiment with his first team lineup.

How to watch Arsenal vs West Ham online? Where to live stream the match?

The Arsenal vs West Ham match can be live streamed on Hotstar.com and if you want to watch the match on the go, you can access it on Hotstar app.

When and what time is the Arsenal vs West Ham match?

The Premier League match will be played on April 22, 2018 and will start at 06:00 PM IST. The match will be played at Emirates stadium.

Where and how to watch the live TV coverage of Arsenal vs West Ham? Which TV channel will have the match live?

Arsenal vs West Ham match will be televised on Star Select 2 and Star Select 2 HD.

What are the potential lineups for Arsenal vs West Ham match?

Arsenal: Cech; Bellerin, Koscielny, Mustafi, Monreal; Mkhitaryan, Ramsey, Ozil, Xhaka, Aubameyang; Lacazette

West Ham: Hart; Rice, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Masuaku, Kouyate, Noble, Zabaleta, Fernandes, Mario; Arnautovic.

