Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger blamed lapses of concentration and Gunner’s unluckiness behind Gunner’s tumbling defeat against Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the Carabao Cup (EFL Cup) final on Sunday at Wembley Stadium. The Arsenal manager also regretted Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s awful miss in the first half when their latest signing from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund missed out a sitter in the 8th minute of the game. Aubameyang failed to capitalize on Arsenal’s first attack which as orchestrated Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil.

The England midfielder fought superbly well to win the ball and was able to find Ozil, who delivered a teasing right-footed cross towards Aubameyang. Instead of obliging to Ozil’s pass and giving Gunner’s an early lead, the Gabonese striker ended placing the ball in Claudio Bravo’s hands. Aubameyang’s clumsiness in front of goal was punished emphatically by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who gave Citizen’s an early lead in the 18th minute. The Argentine skillfully lobbed the ball over Arsenal keeper Ospina after Bravo’s goal-kick was misjudged by Arsenal defender Mustafi.

Guardiola’s men doubled their tally in the second half by returning defender Vincent Kompany in the 58th minute. The Belgium defender diverted Gundogan’s shot through Kevin DeBruyne’s corner at the back of the net. Pep Guardiola’s men confirmed their first silverware when Spaniard David Silva was fed by Brazilian defender Danilo to make it 3-0 in the 65th minute of the game. “I felt we had the first good chance – a very easy one that we missed,” Wenger was quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “After that we made a big mistake for their first goal,” he added. Wenger admitted that Arsenal’s dreadful defending made it easier for Guardiola’s to take a commanding lead over Arsenal. “It’s not application that was missed – it was lapses of concentration and a bit unlucky as well,” Wenger said.

