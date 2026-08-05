Arsene Wenger Breaks Silence On Gianni Infantino’s Scrapped FIFA World Cup Privatisation Plan: ‘Absolutely Necessary’

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has broken his silence on FIFA’s controversial and now-abandoned plan to bring private investment into the organisation’s major tournaments, insisting that scrapping the proposal was “absolutely necessary”.

Wenger, who currently serves as FIFA’s Chief of Global Football Development, had faced criticism for not publicly commenting on the controversy. The Frenchman was repeatedly urged by fans and observers to address the proposal, particularly given his reputation for speaking strongly on matters concerning football.

However, Wenger has now clarified that he had no role in developing the plan and only learned about it through media reports.

“The recent events at FIFA deserve some clarity from my side,” Wenger said in a statement. “At FIFA, I am the Chief of Global Football Development. Together with my team, I oversee the data analysis of the game, the FIFA online training centre, the development of youth education through 60 academies across 60 countries where they are most needed, and youth competitions around the world,” he added, reinforcing how he was not involved in the decision.

The former Arsenal boss also highlighted his role as a technical adviser to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), while making it clear that the strategic proposal was outside his responsibilities.

“In addition, I am a technical adviser to IFAB. I was not involved in this strategic plan and first became aware of the project through media reports. The decision to withdraw the project was absolutely necessary and beyond question, because I firmly believe in an independent FIFA that serves our game with commitment, transparency, and integrity,” he added.

The proposed investment model had reportedly been championed by FIFA president Gianni Infantino and attracted significant controversy. The plan involved seeking private investment for FIFA’s competitions, with reports suggesting that investors connected to US President Donald Trump were among those being considered.

Infantino also faced criticism over incentives reportedly offered to FIFA’s 211 member associations. The proposal included the possibility of each association receiving $40 million if they supported the initiative, while those opposing it were warned that they could face reduced financial benefits.

The plan ultimately collapsed after strong opposition from several countries and football stakeholders forced FIFA to withdraw it.

Wenger did not mention Infantino by name in his statement. The FIFA president, meanwhile, is facing increased scrutiny over his leadership as questions continue to emerge surrounding the failed investment proposal.

Infantino is also expected to face a challenging period ahead of the next FIFA presidential election. Reports have suggested that he has been seeking support from influential political figures in the United States as pressure mounts over his leadership.

Wenger’s comments now provide one of the clearest statements from a senior FIFA figure on the controversy, while stopping short of directly criticising the organisation’s president.