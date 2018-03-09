After the AC Milan victory, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown championed Wenger saying, "I’m tempted to say he’s got his trousers back on again." However, it's too soon for that judgement. The north London club hasn't won anything significant - Premier League or Champions League - in the past decade and dropping out of the top four for the second consecutive season has added more misery to the aggravated fans.

Arsene Wenger is at the helm of Arsenal since 1996 and is one of the most celebrated managers of all time in the world

Struggling Arsenal players may have produced an occasional estimable performance, considering the current run of games of late, and managed to secure an unlikely 2-0 away victory against AC Milan in Europa League but for the Arsenal loyalists, it might not just be good enough. The morale among the fans is at an all-time low as they have become disillusioned with Arsene Wenger’s ambitions, if there are any at all. Even if Arsenal manage to win the Europa, the supporters are adamant for a change at the club.

When the north London outfit entered the ongoing football season last year, Wenger recruited only Alexandre Lacazette to strengthen his squad. While the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea reinforced their squads with heavy artillery from defence to attack. The battle was touted to be fierce and Arsenal was touted as the weakest contenders for the top four Premier League finish and the writing on the wall became a reality in just six months.

After losing out on top four race, crashing out of FA Cup at the hands of minnows Nottingham and suffering a 3-0 humbling in League Cup final by Manchester City, Arsenal has once again fallen flat on the face for the 14th consecutive time. The team’s hopes of salvaging anything from the sunk season now rides on Europa League. But given the horrendous inconsistency and failure to deliver on the big platforms, it will not be a surprise if Arsenal loses in the competition as well.

Post his fourth successive defeat, when asked about how he assesses his team’s performances lately, Wenger said, “The team needs more support at the moment. Tough, objective judgement as well. but when you struggle for the confidence it’s difficult.” He went on to give an interesting analogy saying, “When you have just the trousers on it’s easy to take them trousers off as well. When you’re naked completely you have to find a shirt and try to put it on again and then you’re dressed normally again.”

After the AC Milan victory, former Arsenal defender Martin Keown championed Wenger saying, “I’m tempted to say he’s got his trousers back on again.” However, it’s too soon for that judgement. The north London club hasn’t won anything significant – Premier League or Champions League – in the past decade and dropping out of the top four for the second consecutive season has added more misery to the aggravated fans. Sadly, the time has come for the Arsenal board to do the unspeakable.

