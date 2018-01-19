Emmanuel Adebayor was a fan favourite during his stint with Arsenal, however, the love got lost as the player was forced out of the club by manager Arsene Wenger. Revealing about his time under the French manager the striker has termed him fake and has expressed his love for Jose Mourinho.

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor who won the hearts of the Gunners with his goalscoring exploits during his stint with the club has called Arsene Wenger a fake manager who he hates. Meanwhile, the Togolese striker has hailed Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho for being honest during his time under him at Real Madrid. As per him the Portuguese is by far a better manager than Wenger and keeps his players motivated to win unlike him. One of a few players to have played for the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham and Real Madrid, Adebayor opened up on his times under two of the greatest managers in football.

The outspoken striker who is currently plying his trade for Turkish league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, said, Mourinho, is one of the managers he will always love and revealed the reason why. “Mourinho is one of the managers I loved and will always love.He is one of the [most] honest managers I have met in my career, which is crazy because most of the managers are all kind of like fake,” he said. He further went on to explain how Wenger didn’t support him during his time with the club forcing him to secure a transfer away.

“As an example, I had a meeting with Arsene Wenger in his office when he told me I had to leave because he doesn’t see my future any more in Arsenal. I have to move on in my life. “I was like ‘I’m going to stay.’ He was like ‘no there is not even a fight organised. We are not going to organise any fight for you. You move out or you stay here and don’t play any games.’

“So I didn’t have any other choice than joining Man City which I was very happy to join.

“And the next day when I joined Manchester City I saw him doing a press conference in London saying that I wanted to leave because the money was big and everything and since that day that is where the hate for Arsenal came from,” he explained.

Adebayor scored 46 times in 104 appearances for Arsenal and became a fan favourite at the Emirates. However, things became sour between him and Wenger in 2009 and he was asked to find his future at a different club by the manager. He moved to City where he played 34 games while scoring 15 times before being sent to Real Madrid on a loan.

Despite his long stint under Wenger, Adebayor reckons Mourinho as his favourite. He also revealed that he still respects the Arsenal fans who made him feel like a superstar at Arsenal but adds that he no more wants his former London club to win games. “Not the fans because the fans are the first English fans to sing my name in London. Even today when I watch them play I want them to win but at the same time I want them to lose because the anger in me is too big,” he was quoted as saying by the Mirror.

Before moving to Real on a loan to play under Mourinho, the striker enthusiastically celebrated his goal against Arsenal while playing for City. Talking about the celebration in an interview, he reflected how it felt like a prisoner was set free when he ran towards the Arsenal supporter stand and performed a knee slide in front of them.

“I play for the club for three and a half years. They bought me for three or four million they sold me for 27 million they still calling me names. They are still telling me I leave for money?,” he said.

“You bought me for three million I still have five years of contract and you let me go for 20 million more and you are telling me I am the one leaving for money and abusing me,” he added. He also reflected on his time under Mourinho and termed him as a hard-working manager who would do anything to win.

“Mourinho is a manager that wants to win a trophy no matter what it takes, even if he has to park the bus, the train or a plane he just wants to win and will do everything it takes to win. He will not sleep. He will work 24 hours to win one game and Arsene just loves to bring kids in and make them become big players. He is like a teacher,” he said.