Arshad Nadeem Breaks Silence on Commonwealth Games 2026 Disappointment, Blames Glasgow Weather For Poor Finish

Arshad Nadeem, the main Pakistani javelin thrower, faced a low-performance moment during the recently concluded Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow. The competition saw Rumesh Pathirage of Sri Lanka win gold with an 89.75m throw, Neeraj Chopra of India win silver with 85.83m, and Yash Vir Singh of India get the third position at 85.41m by a narrow margin. But Nadeem, the previous CWG champion, came in a very disappointing place; only 75.39m of his throw put him in 9th place in a 12-person contest without even touching that 80m mark. It was a prolonged slide for the ex-Olympic gold medallist after he had finished 10th in last year’s World Championships in Tokyo.

Arshad Nadeem Responds to Social Media Criticism

Arshad Nadeem responded to the criticism he received on social media platforms. The Pakistani athlete said, “The respect and recognition Pakistan has received around the world have come through years of hard work. I worked tirelessly while staying in Pakistan… My coach, Salman Butt, and I are deeply hurt by the negative comments in the mainstream media and on social media. My request to the fans and the media is not to lose heart and not to stop supporting me. Whatever I have achieved has only been possible because Allah blessed me with the opportunity.”

Arshad Nadeem Blames Cold Weather For Poor Outing

Arshad Nadeem blamed the cold weather in Glasgow for affecting his performance at the Commonwealth Games 2026. Nadeem said, “The weather in Europe was extremely cold, which stiffened my body, and I was unable to run properly… The run-up in javelin throw is the main thing, and I could not execute it during the event. You may have seen in many of my previous competitions that my run-up is usually very smooth. But this time it wasn’t, because my body had become stiff due to the cold conditions.”

Arshad Nadeem’s Lahore Training in Focus

Nadeem used the essential preparation time to get his training in the hot weather of Lahore summers, while Chopra and Singh’s competitors trained in very cold conditions as they acclimated themselves to the Scottish climate of Scotland.

In addition, Nadeem had to depend on his home coach Salman Butt and home personal trainers alone for his preparation because there was no monetary help from the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation or the Pakistan Sports Board.

Also Read: Neeraj Chopra Opens Up on 10-Month Injury Struggle After Commonwealth Games 2026 Silver Medal