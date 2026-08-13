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Home > Sports News > Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games

Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games

Arshad Nadeem will skip the Lausanne Diamond League after his Commonwealth Games setback, opting for South Africa training ahead of the Asian Games.

Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games. Photo X
Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Thu 2026-08-13 18:50 IST

Pakistan javelin throw star Arshad Nadeem has decided to miss the upcoming Diamond League meeting in Lausanne after a disappointing outing at the 2026 Commonwealth Games, as he shifts his attention towards rebuilding his form ahead of the Asian Games in Japan.

Nadeem, the reigning Paris Olympics champion, is currently training in Lahore and is expected to travel to South Africa shortly. The Olympic gold medallist will spend several weeks there working under his coach Terseus Liebenberg, alongside local trainers, as part of his preparations for the remainder of the season.

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According to his personal trainer Salman Butt, the decision to skip Lausanne has been taken with the Asian Games in mind. Nadeem wants to use the training block to improve his physical condition and regain his rhythm before competing in Japan in September.

His next expected competitive appearance will be at the World Athletics Ultimate Championships in Budapest, scheduled from September 6 to 14.

Nadeem endured a difficult outing at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, failing to finish among the top eight. Cold and windy conditions affected the competition, with Sri Lanka’s Rumesh Tharanga Pathirage producing the winning throw of 89.75 metres. India’s Neeraj Chopra claimed silver, while Yash Vir Singh secured bronze.

The result triggered criticism of Nadeem back home, prompting the Olympic champion to respond publicly and defend himself against what he described as disrespectful remarks.

“I don’t want to offer excuses for what happened, but those making hurtful and disrespectful comments about me should realise that I am a son of the soil and have brought medals for this country in the past,” Nadeem said.

“My parents have brought me up to remain grounded and never forget my roots. I am not arrogant because of money or fame. It becomes very difficult for a Javelin Thrower to keep his body muscles and rhythm consistent and fluid during the throws because of the cold,” he added.

Questions have also emerged over the support Nadeem received during his preparations. PTI reported that the Pakistan Amateur Athletics Federation distanced itself from the athlete following a disagreement over retaining personal trainer Salman Butt.

The dispute reportedly left Nadeem largely responsible for organising his own preparation. The Pakistan Sports Board was also accused of withholding funds meant for foreign coaches, reportedly forcing the Olympic champion to train in Lahore despite the significant differences between local conditions and those he encountered in Glasgow.

With the Asian Games approaching, Nadeem will now look to use his South Africa training stint to regain consistency. The decision to avoid Lausanne gives him additional time to prepare his body and focus on the major championships still ahead.

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Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games
Tags: arshad nadeemArshad Nadeem Asian Gamesarshad nadeem coacharshad nadeem commonwealth gamesArshad Nadeem Diamond Leaguearshad nadeem latest newsArshad Nadeem Paris OlympicsArshad Nadeem South Africa trainingarshad nadeem trainingAsian Games 2026Lausanne Diamond League 2026neeraj choprapakistan athleticsPakistan javelin throwerRumesh Tharanga Pathiragesalman buttTerseus LiebenbergWorld Athletics Ultimate ChampionshipsYash Vir Singh

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Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games
Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games
Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games
Arshad Nadeem Skips Lausanne Diamond League After Commonwealth Games Setback, Targets Asian Games

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