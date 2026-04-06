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Home > Sports News > Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!

Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!

Is Arshdeep Singh dating Samreen Kaur? Fans believe they have solved the mystery of Arshdeep’s viral Snapchat story after spotting a matching tattoo on the actress’s finger. Get the full scoop on the Punjab Kings star’s rumored relationship and his record-breaking T20I stats.

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur (ANI, X)
Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur (ANI, X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 6, 2026 11:25:22 IST

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Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!

Cricketer Arshdeep Singh is a hit with his fans due to his social media presence on different platforms. From Instagram to Snapchat, fans often look forward to Arshdeep’s post, which keep fans engaged. Even the young left-arm pacer has acknowledged his social media ‘game’ as he revealed it once in an interview. In one of the snap stories posted by Arshdeep from his Snapchat account, the Cricketer was spotted holding the hand of a girl as fans took a screenshot of it.

As soon as it appeared on social media, it instantly became viral as fans started speculating who the mystery woman was. Amidst all the confusion, a Punjab Kings fan appeared to have solved the mystery around the woman as he posted it on his official account.

The user claimed that the person holding Arshdeep’s hand is influencer Samreen Kaur. The giveaway from the story was the tattoo, which was spotted by fans on Samreen’s finger. Check out the post here:

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A user even unearthed a photo of Kaur at a PBKS IPL game at the New PCA Stadium.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

For those who don’t know, Samreen Kaur is a model and actress from India. Originating from Jammu and Kashmir, the 26-year-old has been involved in the music sector, featuring in Hindi and Punjabi music videos, as well as a few films.

She has developed a substantial online presence, amassing over 4.4 million followers on Instagram.

Arshdeep Singh Stats:

Arshdeep Singh has been consistent for the Punjab Kings since his IPL debut in 2019. He has taken 97 wickets in 82 IPL matches for the franchise with a concerning economy rate of nine.

He was retained by the Kings before the 2025 IPL auction for Rs 18 Crore, and he played a vital role in taking his side to the final, where they eventually lost to the first-time winners Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Singh is also the leading wicket-taker for India in the T20Is with 127 wickets in 84 matches. He is expected to play a big role for Punjab if the Kings are looking to finish this season with a trophy.

with inputs from agency

Also Read: IPL 2026 | ‘Played All Domestic Games…’: Did Mohd Shami Took A Sly Dig At Gautam Gambhir, Ajit Agarkar After Winning ‘Player Of The Match?

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Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!

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Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!

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Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!
Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!
Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!
Arshdeep Singh Dating An Influencer? PBKS Fan ‘Investigates’ Cricketer’s Viral Snapchat Story To Know The Truth!

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