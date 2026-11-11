Arshdeep Singh Gets Engaged To Samreen Kaur On Special 11:11 Date, Romantic New Zealand Photos Go Viral After MI Move

Arshdeep Singh Engagement: Indian fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has begun a new chapter in his personal life after getting engaged to actor and model Samreen Kaur in New Zealand. The couple shared glimpses of their special occasion on social media, prompting congratulatory messages from fans and members of the cricket fraternity.

The engagement took place on Wednesday, November 11, making the day even more memorable for the left-arm pacer. The announcement came just hours after Arshdeep’s blockbuster move from Punjab Kings to Mumbai Indians was confirmed ahead of IPL 2027. He is currently in New Zealand as part of India’s ODI squad.

Arshdeep Singh Announces Engagement With Samreen Kaur

Arshdeep and Samreen celebrated their engagement in New Zealand on Wednesday. Samreen shared photographs from the special occasion on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of the proposal and their celebrations.

Alongside the pictures, she expressed her happiness about beginning a new journey together, writing: “And of all the things life could have given us, I’m the happiest it gave us each other. To a lifetime together. 11.11.2026 (Hi Fiance)”.







The announcement comes nearly four months after Arshdeep publicly acknowledged his relationship with Samreen. On July 26, the Indian pacer shared photographs with her on social media, introducing her to his followers with the caption “My Person”.

Who Is Samreen Kaur? All About Arshdeep Singh’s Fiancée

Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media personality from Jammu and Kashmir. She came into the spotlight after finishing as a finalist at the Femina Miss India 2018 competition.

She has since worked across films, television and music videos. Her acting credits include the Bollywood film ’83, the ZEE5 series Nail Polish and the Punjabi movie Sardaar Ji 2.

Samreen has also appeared in music videos featuring popular singers such as Guru Randhawa, Badshah and Jubin Nautiyal, establishing a presence in the Indian entertainment industry.

Arshdeep Singh Previously Spoke About His Relationship

Arshdeep had offered a glimpse into his relationship during India’s first ODI against New Zealand when he explained the personal significance behind his wicket celebration.

After claiming four wickets in the match, the fast bowler revealed that the celebration was inspired by dance steps he and Samreen perform together during their everyday outings.

“That’s for my girlfriend. We do these dance steps when we’re out walking or something like that. Whenever the mood is a little low, we cheer each other up with that celebration,” Arshdeep had said after the match.

Arshdeep Singh’s Engagement Comes On A Big IPL Trade Day

The engagement coincided with a major development in Arshdeep’s professional career. Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings completed a high-profile player trade involving the Indian pacer and former MI captain Hardik Pandya ahead of IPL 2027.

Under the deal, Hardik will move to Punjab Kings for Rs 18 crore, while Arshdeep will join Mumbai Indians at his existing salary of Rs 18 crore.

The 27-year-old fast bowler had represented Punjab Kings since making his IPL debut in 2019. Across eight seasons, he established himself as one of the franchise’s most dependable bowling options.

Arshdeep leaves Punjab Kings as the franchise’s all-time leading wicket-taker, having claimed 111 wickets in 96 IPL matches. His move to Mumbai Indians marks the beginning of a new professional chapter, while his engagement to Samreen Kaur has made November 11, 2026, a special day in his personal life.