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Home > Sports News > Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms

Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms

India vs New Zealand Test Series: Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi will stay back after the ODI series to prepare for India's upcoming red-ball challenge. Sitanshu Kotak has confirmed the team's plans, while also praising KL Rahul's adaptability and revealing India's preparations ahead of the Test series.

Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms

Published By: PRIYANSHU PRIYADARSHI
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 10:26 IST

India vs New Zealand Test Series: Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi will remain with the Indian team after the ongoing ODI series against New Zealand to prepare for the upcoming Test assignment. Batting coach Sitanshu Kotak confirmed the development ahead of the third ODI, revealing India’s plans to prepare their fast bowlers for the red-ball challenge.

India have already taken a 2-0 lead in the five-match ODI series and are simultaneously working towards their preparations for the upcoming Test series. The ongoing matches have provided the Indian bowling unit with an opportunity to assess the conditions, particularly the assistance available for seam and swing bowling.

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Speaking at the press conference ahead of the third ODI, Kotak explained how the conditions during the ongoing series could benefit India’s Test preparations.

“Both pitches had seam and swing. Good preparations for the Test because the ball will change, but one-day cricket does give you an idea about the conditions. The thickness of the grass and everything. It’s been challenging but good for the team and preparations,” Kotak said.

The Indian coaching staff has also considered the three India A matches an important part of the preparation process, ensuring that players have received additional exposure ahead of the longer format.

Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Remain With India For Test Preparations

India’s decision to retain Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar and Auqib Nabi highlights the importance of building the pace-bowling resources ahead of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Kotak confirmed that the three fast bowlers would stay back after the ODI assignment, while the other members of the coaching staff would divide their responsibilities between the two teams.

“Gurnoor, Arshdeep and Nabi will stay back for Test preparations. Gambhir stays back with the ODI team, me and Morne will go to Wellington. That’s the plan for now,” Kotak revealed.

The Indian Test players are scheduled to begin their preparatory camp on November 11. The coaching staff will have five to six sessions to work with the players before the red-ball assignment.

“India Test players will start their camp from the 11th, so hopefully those five-six sessions will help get prepared for the Test series,” the batting coach added.

The three India A fixtures are also expected to play an important role in the team’s preparations, providing valuable match practice to both batters and bowlers.

Sitanshu Kotak Makes Big Statement On KL Rahul’s Role In Indian Team

Kotak also spoke about KL Rahul’s importance to the Indian batting line-up, praising the wicketkeeper-batter for his adaptability and ability to handle different match situations.

Rahul played a crucial supporting role in India’s second ODI against New Zealand in Wellington. During a challenging chase of 135, he remained unbeaten on 26 as India lost wickets at regular intervals.

The match eventually ended in India’s favour through the DLS method, with the visitors four runs ahead of the par score when rain interrupted play at 113/7.

Discussing Rahul’s contribution and his importance across formats, Kotak highlighted the batter’s experience of opening in Test cricket and his ability to adjust according to the team’s requirements.

“Biggest advantage is he opens in Test cricket. He is someone who plays according to the need of the team. Since I have joined, he has played unbelievable innings. Never looks under pressure and has never let the team down. Can rotate and can easily hit sixes,” Kotak said.

The batting coach also addressed India’s approach towards selecting additional all-rounders, explaining that the team management prefers to maintain the balance of the playing XI rather than compromise on specialist bowling options.

“We are playing players at the spot. Difficult to reduce a bowler and add a batter,” he explained.

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Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms
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Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms

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Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms

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Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms
Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms
Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms
Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms
Arshdeep Singh, Gurnoor Brar And Auqib Nabi To Stay Back For India’s Test Preparations, Kotak Confirms

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