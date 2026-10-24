Arshdeep Singh Makes History Against New Zealand, Achieves Feat Last Set By Bhuvneshwar Kumar | IND vs NZ

Arshdeep Singh T20I Record: Indian left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has become India’s highest wicket-taker in men’s T20Is in a calendar year, surpassing Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s four-year-old record. Arshdeep reached 38 wickets in 2026 during the second T20I against New Zealand in Christchurch, where he claimed two wickets for 33 runs.

Arshdeep dismissed Tim Seifert and Glenn Phillips to reach the milestone, helping India restrict New Zealand to 180/5 in their 20 overs. His achievement puts him one wicket ahead of Bhuvneshwar’s previous Indian record of 37 wickets in a calendar year.

The left-arm pacer is also closing in on another landmark, needing just two more wickets to become the first Indian cricketer to claim 150 wickets in men’s T20Is. Meanwhile, Ireland’s Joshua Little continues to hold the overall calendar-year record with 39 wickets, taken in 2022.

Arshdeep Singh Surpasses Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s Record

Arshdeep returned figures of 2/33 in his four overs during the second T20I against New Zealand on Saturday, October 24. His dismissals of Seifert and Phillips took his wicket tally in 2026 to 38.

Arshdeep has claimed those wickets at an average of 24.78 and an economy rate of 9.25. His best bowling figures in men’s T20Is this year stand at 5/51.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar previously held the Indian record after taking 37 wickets in 32 matches in a calendar year. He finished that period with an average of 19.56, registering two four-wicket hauls and one five-wicket haul.

Arshdeep Singh Closes In On 150 T20I Wickets

Arshdeep is just two wickets away from becoming the first Indian bowler to reach 150 wickets in men’s T20Is, adding another significant milestone to his international career.

The overall record for the most wickets in men’s T20Is during a calendar year belongs to Ireland pacer Joshua Little, who took 39 wickets in 2022. Arshdeep is now one wicket short of equalling that mark.

India Restrict New Zealand To 180/5

India won the toss and elected to bowl first in the second T20I. The visitors made an early impact, reducing New Zealand to 41/3 inside the powerplay.

Glenn Phillips and Bevon Jacobs then stabilised the innings with a 116-run partnership for the fourth wicket, helping the hosts recover from their early collapse and finish at 180/5 in 20 overs.

Phillips scored 70 off 46 balls, hitting four boundaries and six sixes. Jacobs contributed 58 off 46 deliveries, including five fours and a six.

Besides Arshdeep’s two wickets, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Prince Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed one wicket each for India.

Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy Guide India To Victory

Chasing 181, India started positively but suffered a middle-order collapse, slipping from 40/0 to 112/6. New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner caused considerable damage with a four-wicket haul during the middle overs.

Naman Dhir revived India’s hopes with a quickfire 31 off 17 balls, including one four and three sixes. Tilak Varma and Nitish Kumar Reddy then combined to guide India home with an unbeaten partnership.

Tilak remained unbeaten on 51 off 26 balls, striking six fours and one six, while Nitish scored 26 not out off 13 deliveries, including a four and a six.

Their contributions helped India complete the chase with one ball remaining. The victory gave the world champions a 2-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand. (With Inputs From ANI)