Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Matching Tattoos: Here’s The Twist Behind Their Romantic Ink | SEE PICS

Arshdeep Singh, Girlfriend Samreen Kaur Matching Tattoos: India pacer Arshdeep Singh has recently confirmed his relationship with actor-model Samreen Kaur, putting an end to weeks of speculation surrounding their rumoured romance. The cricketer introduced Samreen to his fans through a heartfelt Instagram post, calling her “my person.” The couple have now revealed a sweet twist to their relationship with matching tattoos, with each getting the other’s handwriting inked on their arm.

Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur’s Matching Tattoos

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur have matching tattoos with a unique personal touch. Neither of them wrote their own initials. Arshdeep has an “AS” on his upper arm in Samreen’s handwriting, while Samreen has an “SK” inked on her arm in Arshdeep’s handwriting.

Both tattoos are accompanied by a small red heart created using one continuous fine line, adding a romantic touch to the couple’s matching ink and making the tattoos especially meaningful to their relationship.

Who is Samreen Kaur?

Samreen Kaur is an actor, model and social media influencer who was born on September 7, 1999, in Jammu and Kashmir. She completed her BCom (Honours) from Symbiosis College of Arts and Commerce in Pune before pursuing a career in modelling and acting.

Samreen gained recognition after representing Jammu and Kashmir at the Femina Miss India 2018 pageant, where she emerged as a finalist. She subsequently worked on several modelling assignments before entering films and digital projects.

Samreen Kaur Movies and Web Series

Samreen Kaur has appeared in the ZEE5 web series Nail Polish and has also featured in films including 83 and Sardaar Ji 2. She has additionally appeared in music videos with popular singers such as Jubin Nautiyal, Badshah and Guru Randhawa.

How Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur Dating Rumours Began

Speculation about Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur’s relationship first gained momentum during IPL 2026. A viral Snapchat post appeared to show the India cricketer holding hands with a woman whom fans believed was Samreen.

Social media users subsequently compared tattoos, accessories and outfits visible in the viral images with photographs shared by Samreen on her social media accounts. The speculation intensified after she was spotted attending several Punjab Kings matches.

Samreen was seen at Punjab Kings’ clash against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and was later spotted cheering for the franchise during matches in Chandigarh. Arshdeep eventually confirmed their relationship through his social media post, introducing Samreen as “my person.”