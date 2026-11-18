ICC ODI Rankings 2026: Arshdeep Singh has registered a major rise in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings after an impressive series against New Zealand. The India pacer has climbed 12 places to share the 19th position with Axar Patel, while Rohit Sharma has dropped one spot in the batting charts. Shubman Gill continues to lead the ODI batting rankings, with Virat Kohli occupying third place.

India’s latest rankings update has brought mixed news for the team, with Arshdeep emerging as one of the biggest gainers among Indian players. However, Kuldeep Yadav has experienced a decline in the bowling standings after limited participation in the New Zealand series. India are still waiting for a bowler to break into the top 10 of the ODI bowling rankings.

The latest update has also highlighted impressive movements among international players, with England’s Tom Banton making substantial progress following his match-winning century against Australia.

Arshdeep Singh climbs 12 places in ICC ODI bowling rankings

Arshdeep has moved up 12 positions to reach 19th in the latest ICC ODI bowling rankings. He now shares the spot with India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel, strengthening his position among the country’s leading bowlers in the format.

His improvement follows a productive outing during India’s five-match ODI assignment against New Zealand. The left-arm pacer has continued to make his presence felt with the new ball and has added another achievement to his international career.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav has slipped eight places to 15th. The wrist-spinner featured in only one game against New Zealand, which has affected his position in the latest rankings.

Rohit Sharma drops to fifth, Shubman Gill remains No. 1

There has been a slight setback for Rohit Sharma in the ICC ODI batting rankings. The former India captain has moved down one position to fifth after the New Zealand series.

Shubman Gill, however, continues to occupy the number one position in the batting charts. Virat Kohli has retained his third-place ranking, ensuring India continue to have two batters inside the top three.

Among England’s players, Tom Banton has made one of the most significant gains in the latest update. The right-handed batter has surged 34 places to 13th after producing a spectacular century against Australia in the second ODI in Adelaide.

Banton struck 121 runs from 99 balls, helping England level the three-match series at 1-1. His performance has also given England four representatives inside the top 13 of the batting rankings.

Ben Duckett has moved down to seventh, while Joe Root has gained two places to reach ninth. Root’s rise comes after he scored 62 off 68 deliveries in Adelaide. England captain Harry Brook has dropped four positions to 12th.

Will Young rises after century against India

New Zealand opener Will Young has also benefited from his impressive performance in the ODI series against India.

Young scored 125 off 108 deliveries in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui. Although his century could not prevent New Zealand from losing the contest, it helped him climb 15 places to 30th in the ICC ODI batting rankings.

The result was particularly significant for India, as their series victory brought New Zealand’s seven-year unbeaten home record in bilateral ODI series to an end.

With Arshdeep making a strong move in the bowling rankings and Gill continuing to dominate the batting charts, India’s players have featured prominently in the latest ICC rankings update.