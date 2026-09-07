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Home > Sports News > Arshdeep Singh Wishes Girlfriend Samreen Kaur ‘Happy Birthday Meri Jaan’ With Loved-Up Pics, Calls Her ‘Beautiful Partner’ | See Photos

Arshdeep Singh Wishes Girlfriend Samreen Kaur ‘Happy Birthday Meri Jaan’ With Loved-Up Pics, Calls Her ‘Beautiful Partner’ | See Photos

Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh shared a heartwarming social media post featuring unseen moments with his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, on her 27th birthday on Monday (Sep 7). The couple first attracted attention during IPL 2026 after being spotted travelling together. Arshdeep's latest post has further highlighted their relationship on social media.

Arshdeep Singh Continues Social Media Romance With Girlfriend Samreen Kaur, Posts 'Happy Birthday Meri Jaan'
Arshdeep Singh Continues Social Media Romance With Girlfriend Samreen Kaur, Posts 'Happy Birthday Meri Jaan'

Published By: Aditya Pimpale
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 16:03 IST

Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh shared a heartwarming social media post featuring unseen moments with his girlfriend, Samreen Kaur, on her 27th birthday on Monday (Sep 7). The couple first attracted attention during IPL 2026 after being spotted travelling together. Arshdeep’s latest post has further highlighted their relationship on social media.

Arshdeep Singh Wishes Samreen Kaur on Her Birthday

To mark Samreen Kaur’s 27th birthday, Arshdeep Singh shared an Instagram post featuring nine pictures of the couple. Each picture carried a different caption, with one of the messages reading, ‘Happy Birthday Meri Jaan’. The post featured previously unseen moments of the pair and quickly attracted attention from fans.

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Arshdeep Singh, Samreen Kaur’s Social Media Romance

Arshdeep Singh and Samreen Kaur have recently been in the spotlight following several public appearances together. A few days before her birthday, Arshdeep was spotted welcoming Samreen at the airport with a bouquet of flowers. The two were also seen sharing a hug before heading towards their car.

The couple have also reportedly got each other’s initials tattooed on their arms, with ‘AS’ and ‘SK’ representing their respective initials. Their appearances and social media posts have continued to fuel interest among fans.

Arshdeep Singh on field

While celebrating Samreen Kaur’s birthday, Arshdeep Singh was also involved in cricketing action. He featured in Match 15 of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 on Sunday, September 6, captaining the Ludhiana Lions against the Fazilka Falcons in Mohali.

Batting first, Fazilka Falcons posted 170/9. India’s Test and ODI captain Shubman Gill top-scored with a quickfire 40 off 21 balls, including seven fours and a six. Prerit Dutta also contributed 36 off 23 deliveries, with his innings featuring three fours and two sixes.

Arshdeep Singh’s Bowling Figures vs Fazilka Falcons

Kartik Chadha was the standout bowler for Ludhiana Lions, returning impressive figures of 4/9 from his four overs. Arshdeep, however, endured an expensive outing, conceding 51 runs in his four overs without taking a wicket.

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Arshdeep Singh Wishes Girlfriend Samreen Kaur ‘Happy Birthday Meri Jaan’ With Loved-Up Pics, Calls Her ‘Beautiful Partner’ | See Photos
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Arshdeep Singh Wishes Girlfriend Samreen Kaur ‘Happy Birthday Meri Jaan’ With Loved-Up Pics, Calls Her ‘Beautiful Partner’ | See Photos
Arshdeep Singh Wishes Girlfriend Samreen Kaur ‘Happy Birthday Meri Jaan’ With Loved-Up Pics, Calls Her ‘Beautiful Partner’ | See Photos
Arshdeep Singh Wishes Girlfriend Samreen Kaur ‘Happy Birthday Meri Jaan’ With Loved-Up Pics, Calls Her ‘Beautiful Partner’ | See Photos
Arshdeep Singh Wishes Girlfriend Samreen Kaur ‘Happy Birthday Meri Jaan’ With Loved-Up Pics, Calls Her ‘Beautiful Partner’ | See Photos

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