Sunday, June 1, 2025
Arshdeep Singh’s Warning to Mumbai Indians: ‘I Aim to Help Punjab…’ Ahead of IPL 2025 Eliminator 2

Arshdeep’s ability to stay calm under pressure has been instrumental for Punjab. With 18 wickets in 15 matches, he stands as the team’s top wicket-taker this season.

Warning to Mumbai Indians: Arshdeep Singh Vows 'I Aim to Help Punjab...' in IPL 2025 Eliminator 2


With the stakes sky-high in IPL 2025, Punjab Kings pacer Arshdeep Singh has his sights set on more than just wickets—he’s determined to lead his side to their maiden title. As PBKS prepares to face Mumbai Indians in Eliminator 2 on Sunday, Arshdeep is embracing the responsibility and the moment.

A win over the five-time IPL champions will secure PBKS a place in the final, where Royal Challengers Bengaluru awaits on June 3.

Embracing Pressure, Delivering Results

As one of the key bowlers in the PBKS lineup, Arshdeep is expected to bowl in high-pressure moments, a challenge he relishes.

“When I get the chance to bowl, whether it’s to restrict runs or take wickets under pressure, it feels good that the team trusts me. I enjoy the responsibility, regardless of the situation. I try not to feel the pressure and focus on the moment to deliver good results for the team. Although it doesn’t always work out, I avoid letting it affect me and aim to perform my best in the next match to win for the team,” he said in a conversation with JioHotstar.

Arshdeep’s ability to stay calm under pressure has been instrumental for Punjab. With 18 wickets in 15 matches, he stands as the team’s top wicket-taker this season.

Memories of Mumbai and a Career-Defining Spell

Reflecting on his IPL journey, Arshdeep shared a fond memory from a past encounter with Mumbai Indians—one that remains a personal highlight.

“My debut was significant, but the best match for me was against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede. MI was chasing around 220 runs, and I took four wickets, leading us to victory. That game is very close to my heart.”

The left-arm pacer’s knack for rising in big games could prove vital once again as he gears up to face the same opponent in another crunch game.

Building a Legacy for Punjab

For Arshdeep, this season is about more than personal milestones. His vision is to create something lasting for PBKS fans and the franchise.

“This season, I aim to help Punjab win their first IPL title and establish a legacy for the Punjab Kings by consistently performing well.”

As Punjab Kings chase history, Arshdeep Singh’s hunger and form could be the difference between another near-miss and a long-awaited title.

