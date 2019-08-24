The former finance minister and the BJP leader Arun Jaitley passed away at 66 today at New Delhi's AIIMS hospital. After the demise of Jaitley, whole cricket fraternity is paying emotional tribute to him. From Virender Sehwag to Gautam Gambhir, everyone is saddened from the demise of Jaitley.

Former finance minister and former president of Delhi and District Cricket Asociation (DDCA) Arun Jaitley passed away today at the AIIMS hospital in New Delhi at 12:07 pm. Arun Jaitley, 66, was admitted to the AIIMS hospital on August 9 when he complained about restlessness and breathlessness and ever since then he was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

The demise of the former DDCA chief has been mourned by key sportspersons of the country as they took it their social media handles to pay their condolences to Arun Jaitley. He served as president of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) from 1999 to 2013. He has also been associated with BCCI and therefore, being close to the sports fraternity, condolences have been started pouring in for Jaitley.

The mortal of Arun Jaitley will reach the BJP headquarters tomorrow around 10 AM where the political leaders from the political spectrum will pay their last respects to him. As per BJP leader Sudhanshu Mittal, the last rites of Arun Jaitley will take place tomorrow (Sunday) afternoon and he will be cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat.

Jaitley’s critical health was constantly going through ups and downs ever since he was admitted in the hospital and doctors placed him in the observation at Cardio-Neuro-Centre of AIIMS. In May 2018, Arun Jaitley underwent a four-hour-long kidney transplant at AIIMS which was successful and Jaitley’s health got stable after that. The kidney was donated by a middle-aged woman who was Jaitley’s distant relative.

Arun Jaitley was appointed as the finance minister in 2014 by the Modi government. Earlier this year, during Modi government 2.0 he opted to stay away from the political corridors due to his ill health.

