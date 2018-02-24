Speaking about Aruna Budda Reddy's credentials, the gymnast is a black belt in Karate and has been a trainer as well. She had bagged a medal in 2005 which motivated her to take up gymnastics as a sport. In the Vault apparatus at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, she had finished on the 14th spot in the qualification round. In 2017 Asian Championships, she had finished at the 6th position.

Aruna Budda Reddy on Saturday became the first Indian gymnast to clinch an individual medal at the Gymnastics World Cup held in Melbourne, Australia. The 22-year-old won the bronze medal in women’s vault event by scoring 13,649 points. The gold medal of the event was bagged by Tjasa Kyaslef of Slovenia while the bronze was taken by Australia’s Emily Whitehead. Another Indian, Pranati Nayak finished at the sixth spot by virtue of a score of 13, 416.

Talking about Reddy’s credentials, the gymnast is a black belt in Karate and has donned the cap of a trainer as well. She had bagged a medal in 2005 which motivated her to take up gymnastics as a sport. In the Vault apparatus at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, she had finished on the 14th spot in the qualification round. In 2017 Asian Championships, she had finished at the 6th position.

The 2018 Gymnastics World Cup is currently being hosted by Melbourne in Australia. Sixteen countries are participating in the event this year across two days of qualification with the top eight teams athletes on each apparatus heading to the finals, which will be conducted on February 24 and 25.

In past few years, India has finally started to perform well in the sport. Ashish Kumar had won the nation its first-ever gymnastics medal at the 2010 Commonwealth Games. Another Indian who has put the country on the world map is Dipa Karmakar who finished fourth in the Rio Olympics 2016. Karmakar was one of the probables to lead India to glory in the Commonwealth Games 2018 scheduled to be held in Australia. However, she was ruled out of the games due to a knee injury earlier this year.

